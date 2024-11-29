Did Poonam Sinha Take A Dig At Sonakshi's Wedding To Zaheer Iqbal: Usse Shaadi Ki Jisko...

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal tied the knot on June 23, 2024 under the Special Marriage Act in the presence of close friends and family. The duo shared adorable pictures on social media. Recently, veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha, his wife Poonam Sinha, daughter Sonakshi Sinha along with her husband Zaheer Iqbal made an appearance in the latest episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 2. During this episode, Sonakshi Sinha’s mother took a jibe at her son-in-law.

Poonam Sinha takes dig at Sonakshi's husband Zaheer Iqbal

A video clip from the latest episode of The Kapil Sharma Show is going viral in which Sonakshi Sinha’s mother Poonam Sinha made a remark on Zaheer Iqbal. She said, “Meri mummy ne kaha tha ki hamesha ussi se shaadi karna jo tumko zyada pyaar Kare. Voh too Maine sunn lira, kar bhi liya. Lekin meri beti ne kya kya? Use use shade ki jisko pyaar karti hai”. (My mother said a woman should marry a man who loves her more, but my daughter? She married someone she loves more.)

Sonakshi Sinha quickly interrupted her mother and defended her husband saying that, “Voh Rhoda debatable hai. Usko lagta hai voh mushes zyada pyaar karta hai. Mujhey lagta hai main uses zyada pyaar karti hoon. Ab settle Kaun karega yeh mammla?” (It is debatable, as Zaheer felt he loved more, whereas she believed that she loved her husband more.)

Netizens react to the viral clip from The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 2

As soon as the video went viral on Reddit, fans took to comment section and expressed their views about the reason behind Poonam’s remark. One user wrote, “Oh god, that was actually so sad and awkward for watch. They thought her statement was heading in a completely different direction and celebrated a little too early. You can see he was a bit hurt by where that went.”

Shatrughan Sinha, Poonam Sinha, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal | Source: Instagram