Updated 17:49 IST, February 15th 2025

Elvish Yadav Breaks Silence After Being Summoned By NCW Over Racist Remark Against Bigg Boss 18 Finalist Chum Darang

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner and YouTuber Elvish Yadav has shared a statement after he has been summoned by NCW for his racist remark against Chum Darang.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
File photo of Elvish Yadav and Chum Darang | Image: Instagram

Elvish Yadav has recently sparked massive outrage among netizens after he made racist remarks against Bigg Boss 18 finalist Chum Darang in podcast. After being summoned by NCW (National Commission for Women, the YouTuber has now issued a statement regarding the same.

Elvish Yadav issues statement over racist comment on Chum Darang

The Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner has shared a note on X and claimed that his statement from the podcast has been presented in a wrong way. He wrote, “A statement from my podcast is being taken out of context and presented in a misleading way.”

Elvish Yadav - IMDb
File photo of Elvish Yadav | Source: IMDb

He further said, “There was never any intention to target or insult anyone.I have always believed in respect and inclusivity, and those who know me understand that I have nothing but love for everyone. It’s unfortunate that a false narrative is being created, completely misrepresenting my words.” Fans had mixed reaction to his statement. One user wrote, “Cover up nai ho raha hai. Try Again”. Another user wrote, “Trying to divert the attention from the abuser”.  Reportedly, NCW had issued a summon demanding his appearance on February 17.

What were the comments Elvish Yadav said against Chum Darang?

A clip from Rajat Dalal’s podcast went viral on Reddit in which Elvish said, “Karanveer ko pakka COVID tha kyunki Chum kisko pasand aati hai bhai, itna taste kiska kharab hota hai! Aur Chum ke toh naam mein hi ashleelta hai… Naam Chum aur kaam Gangubai Kathiawadi mein kiya hai”.

BBNG, I need your help and have come here with hope that y'all will show your power like yall always do. This is regarding one scum Elvish Yadav and his racist rant against North East Indians & Chum Darang, the actress from Badhai Do. Many of yall are on X -spread this video and tag NCWindia/Police.
byu/nomoretired inBollyBlindsNGossip

Later Chum Darang took to Instagram stories and slammed the content creator. She wrote, “Disrespecting someone’s identity and name is not ‘fun.’ Mocking someone’s achievements is not ‘banter.’ It’s time we draw the line between humour and hate. What’s even more disappointing is that this wasn’t just about my ethnicity; my hard work and a film backed by a visionary like Sanjay Leela Bhansali was also disrespected”.

Bigg Boss 18: Chum Darang's Total Fee Till Grand Finale 33% Higher Than 5th Runner Up – Guess Her Per Day Salary? - IMDb
File photo of Chum Darang | Source: IMDb

Moreover, she also encouraged her fellow North-Easterners to spark out against racism, stressing that there should be no place for it. She also added that everyone deserves respect, dignity and equality. Post the backlash, the part about Chum was removed from the clip. 

Published 17:46 IST, February 15th 2025

