Published 19:32 IST, January 14th 2025
Mahakumbh 2025: Singer Malini Awasthi Takes Holy Dip In Sangam On Makar Sankranti
On the auspicious occasion of the first Amrit Snan of Mahakumbh 2025, veteran folk singer Malini Awasthi took a holy dip in the sangam.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
On the auspicious occasion of the first Amrit Snan of Mahakumbh 2025, veteran folk singer Malini Awasthi took a holy dip in the sangam. Speaking with ANI, Malini Awasthi on Tuesday expressed her happiness about attending Mahakumbh on Makar Sankranti.
"... On the occasion of Makar Sankranti when all of us took a holy dip at the Sangam, the feeling was surreal... In such cold weather, when people do not come out of their blankets, children and the elderly alike, showed extreme enthusiasm by taking a dip in the Triveni... The management of the entire event has been extremely good," she said.
Malini Awasthi also took to Instagram and shared pictures from her holy dip. Have a look.
View this post on Instagram
Earlier in the day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended heartfelt congratulations to all the devotees who participated in the first 'Amrit Snan'.
In a post on X, CM Yogi described this sacred event as a living testament to India's eternal culture and faith."This is the living form of our eternal culture and faith. Today, on the auspicious occasion of the great festival of folk faith 'Makar Sankranti', congratulations to all the devotees who earned virtue by taking the first 'Amrit Snan' at the Triveni Sangam in Mahakumbh-2025, Prayagraj!" he said. (ANI)
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 19:32 IST, January 14th 2025