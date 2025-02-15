Updated 19:40 IST, February 15th 2025
Ranveer Allahbadia's Rumoured Girlfriend Nikki Sharma Drops Cryptic Note Amid India's Got Latent Row, Breakup Buzz
Amid Ranveer Allahbadia's India's Got Latent controversy, his rumoured girlfriend has shared yet another cryptic note hinting that the duo have parted ways.
Ranveer Allahbadia aka BeerBiceps has grabbed headline not only for vulgar remark on Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent but also for alleged break up rumours with Nikki Sharma. Amid this controversy, the actress has penned a cryptic note on social media.
Nikki Sharma pens note amid break up rumours with Ranveer Allahbadia
Nikki Sharma took to her Instagram stories to share on left with nothing but soul. The quote read, “There will come a time when you will lose everything including your mind. Once you’ve lost your mind, you’ll be left with nothing but your soul- this is when you’ll know you’re invincible.”
This is not the first time Nikki has shared. Earlier, the TV actress had shared a quote which read, “Your body doesn’t just reject foo, it also rejects energy.If your body starts rejecting certain certain places, people or things, trust it and listen”. Ranveer Allahbadia often shared photos with a mysterious lady as her face was covered it with sunflower emoji. Netizens guessed it to be Nikki Sharma.
Ranveer Allahbadia seeks intervention of Supreme Court?
In the latest development, YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia has sought the intervention of Supreme Court challenging the multiple FIRs that have been registered against him across the country over his alleged recent comments on parents and sex during Samay Raina’s show.
A bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar took note of the submissions of Allahbadia's lawyer Abhinav Chandrachud. The bench said the plea would be listed in the coming two to three days. The case was registered on Monday against them and others for promoting obscenity in public accessible online show. Summons will also be served to Samay Raina, Jaspreet Singh and Apoorva Mukhija, who will have to be present in person within four days.
