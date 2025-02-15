Ranveer Allahbadia's Rumoured Girlfriend Nikki Sharma Drops Cryptic Note Amid India's Got Latent Row, Breakup Buzz

Ranveer Allahbadia aka BeerBiceps has grabbed headline not only for vulgar remark on Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent but also for alleged break up rumours with Nikki Sharma. Amid this controversy, the actress has penned a cryptic note on social media.

Nikki Sharma pens note amid break up rumours with Ranveer Allahbadia

Nikki Sharma took to her Instagram stories to share on left with nothing but soul. The quote read, “There will come a time when you will lose everything including your mind. Once you’ve lost your mind, you’ll be left with nothing but your soul- this is when you’ll know you’re invincible.”

File photo of Nikki Sharma | Source: Instagram

Nikki Sharma's story | Source: Instagram

This is not the first time Nikki has shared. Earlier, the TV actress had shared a quote which read, “Your body doesn’t just reject foo, it also rejects energy.If your body starts rejecting certain certain places, people or things, trust it and listen”. Ranveer Allahbadia often shared photos with a mysterious lady as her face was covered it with sunflower emoji. Netizens guessed it to be Nikki Sharma.

Nikki Sharma's story | Source: Instagram

Ranveer Allahbadia with rumoured girlfriend | Source: Instagram

Ranveer Allahbadia seeks intervention of Supreme Court?

In the latest development, YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia has sought the intervention of Supreme Court challenging the multiple FIRs that have been registered against him across the country over his alleged recent comments on parents and sex during Samay Raina’s show.

File photo of Ranveer Allahbadia | Source: IMDb