Rapper Emiway Bantai Gets Married To Swaalina, Shares Dreamy Wedding Photos

Popular rapper Emiway Bantai surprised his fans on January 24 by posting his wedding photos. The Machayenge singer ties the knot with Swaalina in an intimate ceremony. The couple, who worked together on the hit track Kudi in 2023, shared moments from their big day on Instagram. The viral photos have sparked an outpouring of congratulations.

Rapper Emiway Bantai marries his girlfriend Swaalina in a dreamy wedding

On his wedding day, Emiway exuded charm in a dark maroon sherwani adorned with detailed gold and green embroidery. He paired it with matching sunglasses, adding a modern flair to his traditional attire. Swaalina looked breathtaking in a dusty pink lehenga richly embellished with gold designs. Her bridal look was elevated with statement jewellery, including a maang tikka, heavy earrings, and a traditional nath, perfectly complementing her elegance.

The couple shared their wedding photos on Instagram, captioning them simply with “Alhamdulillah.” Fans showered the post with love and blessings. One admirer wrote, “My favourite couple in the world is here," while another commented, “Lovely couple… God bless you… Wishing you a beautiful and joyful life.”

Who is Swaalina?

As per reports, Swaalina’s original name is Halina Kuchey and she was born on July 1, 1995, in Finland. She has established herself in the Indian entertainment industry as a model, featuring in several Punjabi and Hindi music videos. Her 2023 collaboration with Emiway on Kudi became a major success, with their on-screen chemistry blossoming into a real-life relationship.