Squid Game 2: Prisoned And Ousted From Military, T.O.P Breaks Out As Thanos

Squid Game 2 is all set to premiere on December 26. The Korean series became a massive hit on OTT platforms, even during the pandemic. Fans have eagerly awaited its sequel. While several original cast members are returning, many new actors have joined as fresh players. However, one particular cast named T.O. P aka Choi Seung-Hyun (Thanos In Squid Game 2) was being trolled due to his past controversies. As Netflix held a special screening premiere event on December 9, attendees praised one character, Thanos.

Who is Choi Seung-Hyun aka T.O.P? Squid Game 2 star making waves on the internet

Born on November 4, 1987, Choi Seung-Hyun, better known by his stage name T.O.P, is a South Korean rapper, singer, songwriter, and actor. At 37, he started his career as an underground rapper before joining YG Entertainment and debuting as the lead rapper of BigBang in 2006. The group went on to become one of Asia's best-selling bands and one of the top-selling boy bands worldwide.

During BigBang's hiatus in 2010, T.O.P teamed up with G-Dragon to release the album GD & TOP. As a solo artist, he released two digital singles, Turn It U (2010) and Doom Dada (2013), which peaked at number two and four, respectively, on the Gaon Digital Chart.

Choi Seung-Hyun aka T.O.P | Image: X

T.O.P ventured into acting in 2007 with the TV series I Am Sam, followed by roles in Iris (2009) and the TV movie Nineteen (2009). He made his film debut in 71: Into the Fire (2010), receiving critical acclaim and multiple awards, including Best New Actor at the 2010 Blue Dragon Film Awards and the 2011 Baeksang Arts Awards. He later starred in Commitment (2013), where he won New Asian Actor of the Year at the Busan International Film Festival, and Tazza: The Hidden Card (2014).

What is the Squid Game Season 2 casting controversy?

During the initial cast announcements for Squid Game Season 2, new additions like Im Si Wan, Park Gyu Young, Kang Ha Neul, Lee Jin Uk, Park Sung Hoon, Yang Dong Geun, Kang Ae Shim, Lee Da Wit, Noh Jae Won, Cho Yuri, and Won Ji An were revealed. The cast also included former BIGBANG member T.O.P., aka Choi Seung Hyun. Despite the excitement surrounding the announcement, it sparked a strong backlash.

Many fans expressed discomfort over Choi's involvement, due to his past legal issues. In 2017, the former K-pop star was sentenced to 10 months in prison, with a two-year suspension, for marijuana use. This led to his discharge from military service and a noticeable absence from social media, distancing him from the entertainment industry.