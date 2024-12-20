Published 10:49 IST, December 20th 2024
Zakir Hussain Funeral: Sivamani Plays Drums With Ustad's Fans At San Francisco Cemetery | Watch
Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain breathed his last at the age of 73 at a San Francisco hospital. He died due to the condition Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis.
Ustaad Zakir Hussain, the legendary tabla player passed away on December 15, 2024 due to idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a chronic lung disease. His death has saddened music lovers worldwide as he was considered one of the greatest table players in history. His funeral was held in US city. Among others, drummer Anandan Sivamani also attended the last rites and paid his tributes to Zakir Hussain.
Zakir Hussain’s funeral held in San Francisco
A video clip was shared by PTI on X, in which Zakir Hussain was led to rest in San Francisco, Drummer Anandan Sivamani too attended the funeral in the city and even played the drums.
As per his family, Zakir Hussain died due to complications arising out of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. As per reports, it is a chronic disease that affects the lungs. The organ gets scarred making it difficult for a person to breathe.
All about Zakir Hussain
Zakir Hussain, who is regarded as the greatest tabla player of his generation, is survived by his wife, Antonia Minnecola and his daughters, Anisa Qureshi and Isabella Qureshi. Born on March 9, 1951, he is the son of legendary tabla master Ustad Alla Rakha. “He leaves behind an extraordinary legacy cherished by countless music lovers around the globe, with an influence that will resonate for generations to come,” the statement by the family read.
Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain has received four Grammy Awards in his career, including three at the 66th Grammy Awards earlier this year. Apart from four Grammys, Hussain was the recipient of several awards and honours, including Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan, Sangeet Natak Akademi Award, the USA’s National Heritage Fellowship and Officier in France’s Order of Arts and Letters.
