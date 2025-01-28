Published 13:50 IST, January 28th 2025
'Blake Lively Was Very Unpleasant To Work With,' Says Former Gossip Girl Extra Rosella Rago
A former extra of Gossip Girl has revealed that Blake Lively is very unpleasant to work with. She also said that she had a very poor attitude during filming.
Gossip Girl aired between 2007 to 2012 and became one of the most popular shows among teens and gained immense appreciation. With this show, Blake Lively rose to fame and went on to star in several popular films. Ever since her legal tussle with It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni has gone public, the actress is under constant scrutiny. A former extra from the show has now revealed few details about Blake Lively and the experience of working with her.
Former Gossip Girl extra claims Blake Lively of being ‘horrendous’?
In a TikTok video, former Gossip Girl extra named Rosella Rago said that, “She (Blake Lively) would burp and fart in the middle of set and act like we were lucky to be smelling her farts. She was very unpleasant to work with. I just don’t know how else to say it”.
Rosella further said, ‘She (Blake Lively) was a nepo baby and when she was 19 and the whole world was blowing smoke up her a**. It is really hard to keep your head when that happens. I have met Blake Lively, I worked with her Gossip Girl, I worked on the show on an off over six seasons and I’m going to attest that Blake Lively was horrendous. I’m sorry to to burst your bubble, but she’s horrendous”.
Rosella also said how Blake Lively’s husband Ryan Reynolds would bow down to her feet when they began dating in 2011. She also said, “She is to being adored and when she is not, s**t gets real and Baldoni has found out how real it gets. When she tried to be nice… she really has to force herself because I was a normal person," adding that she said "Thank you” in the most OTT way.” For the unversed, Rosella Rago, is currently a chef and host of a YouTube Italian food show called Cooking with Nonna.
All about Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s legal war
It all began when Blake Lively accused It Ends With Us co-star and director Justin Baldoni of sexual harassment on the sets of movie and a subsequent effort to destroy her reputation in a legal complaint.
And now in series of legal battles, Blake Lively in a Texas court has filed request for a deposition of man and she said that, it was central to turning online sentiment against her during its release and promotion. The New York federal judge has now ordered both sides in an order to prepare for a March 9, 2026, trial. He also moved an initial conference from mid-February to next week and told lawyers to be prepared to address complaints about pretrial publicity and attorney conduct.
