'Blake Lively Was Very Unpleasant To Work With,' Says Former Gossip Girl Extra Rosella Rago

Gossip Girl aired between 2007 to 2012 and became one of the most popular shows among teens and gained immense appreciation. With this show, Blake Lively rose to fame and went on to star in several popular films. Ever since her legal tussle with It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni has gone public, the actress is under constant scrutiny. A former extra from the show has now revealed few details about Blake Lively and the experience of working with her.

Former Gossip Girl extra claims Blake Lively of being ‘horrendous’?

In a TikTok video, former Gossip Girl extra named Rosella Rago said that, “She (Blake Lively) would burp and fart in the middle of set and act like we were lucky to be smelling her farts. She was very unpleasant to work with. I just don’t know how else to say it”.

Rosella further said, ‘She (Blake Lively) was a nepo baby and when she was 19 and the whole world was blowing smoke up her a**. It is really hard to keep your head when that happens. I have met Blake Lively, I worked with her Gossip Girl, I worked on the show on an off over six seasons and I’m going to attest that Blake Lively was horrendous. I’m sorry to to burst your bubble, but she’s horrendous”.

File photo of Former Gossip Girl extra Rosella Rago | Source: X

Rosella also said how Blake Lively’s husband Ryan Reynolds would bow down to her feet when they began dating in 2011. She also said, “She is to being adored and when she is not, s**t gets real and Baldoni has found out how real it gets. When she tried to be nice… she really has to force herself because I was a normal person," adding that she said "Thank you” in the most OTT way.” For the unversed, Rosella Rago, is currently a chef and host of a YouTube Italian food show called Cooking with Nonna.

File photo of Blake Lively in Gossip Girl | Source: IMDb

All about Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s legal war

It all began when Blake Lively accused It Ends With Us co-star and director Justin Baldoni of sexual harassment on the sets of movie and a subsequent effort to destroy her reputation in a legal complaint.

File photo of Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively | Source: IMDb