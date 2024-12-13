Toy Boy Actor José de la Torre Dies At 37 Battling Serious Illness: Report

Spanish actor José de la Torre, known for his role as Iván in Netflix’s Toy Boy, has suddenly passed away at the age of 37. His demise was confirmed on Thursday, December 5, just months after he revealed he was fighting a serious illness, the details of which he kept private.

Toy Boy actor José de la Torre passes away due to long-gone illness

Montilla Digital was the first to report the death of De la Torre, revealing that his funeral took place the following day, December 6, at the Parish of San Francisco Solano in Montilla, his hometown in Córdoba Province, Spain.

The exact cause of his death remains unclear, but in June, the Toy Boy star disclosed that he was battling a serious illness and had begun treatment.

Toy Boy actor José de la Torre | Image: X

Many celebrities paid tribute online. Spanish singer Pablo Alborán expressed his grief on Instagram, saying, “I can’t believe you’re gone so soon. I’m devastated by your departure. I’m sending kisses to all your family and friends.”

Actress Luisa Martín also shared her sadness, stating, “It breaks my heart to think I’ll never hear your voice again, but I’ll keep talking to you. Love you endlessly, José.”

Who is Top Boy’s Iván?

José de la Torre rose to fame playing Iván in Toy Boy, a Spanish thriller about a stripper seeking to prove his innocence for a crime he didn’t commit. The series, which aired from 2019 to 2021, ran for two seasons and garnered a global audience on Netflix.

