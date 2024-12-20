Published 08:23 IST, December 21st 2024
Photos: Taylor Swift Gets Mushy With Travis Kelce At Her Eras Tour Themed Birthday Bash
Taylor Swift celebrated his 35th birthday, which was extra special as it was a surprise from her boyfriend Travis Kelce. Pictures go viral on social media.
Taylor Swift ringed in her 35th birthday and all swifties around the globe wished the pop star. A star studded Eras themed birthday party was held and was showered in gifts from her boyfriend Travis Kelce. Pictures from the party is now going viral on social media.
Birthday pics from Taylor Swift’s birthday goes viral
The birthday bash of Taylor Swift was decorated beautifully with flowers everywhere reportedly. As per reports, Taylor’s special heart-shaped birthday cake was from Cami’s Cake Co, a bakery in Leawood, Kansas. The birthday bash was hosted by her boyfriend Travis Kelce.
Taylor Swift looked stunning in a black Balenciaga minidress with a sparkly halter detail for the party, grinning in photos with her signature red lipstick. Celebrities including Brittany Manhomes, her husband and NFL star Patrick Manhomes, Chiefs WAG Lyndsay Bell, who is the wife of tight end Blake Bell, Swift's longtime friend Ashley Avignone.
Taylor Swift’s success of Eras Tour
Taylor Swift is the richest female musician, overtaking Rihanna this year. Her wealth largely stems from the success of her popular Eras Tour. The singer is remarkable for being the only female musician to amass a 10-digit fortune mainly through her recordings and live shows.
As of October 7, 2024, Taylor Swift's net worth has climbed to $1.6 billion, making her the richest female musician globally, surpassing Rihanna for the title. Her Eras Tour film was another hit, generating more than $261 million at the box office since its October 2023 release. Before Taylor Swift, Rihanna held the title of the world’s richest female musician. As mentioned Taylor Swift’s net worth is $1.6 billion. Reportedly, this increase is largely attributed to the success of her Eras Tour, which earned over $2 billion.
