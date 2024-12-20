Photos: Taylor Swift Gets Mushy With Travis Kelce At Her Eras Tour Themed Birthday Bash

Taylor Swift ringed in her 35th birthday and all swifties around the globe wished the pop star. A star studded Eras themed birthday party was held and was showered in gifts from her boyfriend Travis Kelce. Pictures from the party is now going viral on social media.

Birthday pics from Taylor Swift’s birthday goes viral

The birthday bash of Taylor Swift was decorated beautifully with flowers everywhere reportedly. As per reports, Taylor’s special heart-shaped birthday cake was from Cami’s Cake Co, a bakery in Leawood, Kansas. The birthday bash was hosted by her boyfriend Travis Kelce.

Taylor Swift looked stunning in a black Balenciaga minidress with a sparkly halter detail for the party, grinning in photos with her signature red lipstick. Celebrities including Brittany Manhomes, her husband and NFL star Patrick Manhomes, Chiefs WAG Lyndsay Bell, who is the wife of tight end Blake Bell, Swift's longtime friend Ashley Avignone.

Taylor Swift’s success of Eras Tour

Taylor Swift is the richest female musician, overtaking Rihanna this year. Her wealth largely stems from the success of her popular Eras Tour. The singer is remarkable for being the only female musician to amass a 10-digit fortune mainly through her recordings and live shows.

File photo of Taylor Swift | Source: IMDb