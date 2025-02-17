Supreme Court To Hear Ranveer Allahbadia's Petition To Quash Nationwide FIRs On February 18 | Highlights

In an old clip, the social media personality could be heard talking about how he profits from the channel only because of the subscribers. He said, “Just because of memberships I am in profit. And I am also happy because of that because OTT platforms are throwing blind money at me to stream the show on their platform. But the problem with that is that they will control the content. Because of memberships, I can be independent.” Samay stressed that he is aware that some of the content might stir controversy, but he was still determined to keep it raw. He added, “I will not change anything in this show, I don't want to remove the jokes or beep the cuss words. I want to keep all the content, despite the fact that it might create controversy. I want to keep the show raw."