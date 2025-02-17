Updated 23:30 IST, February 17th 2025
Supreme Court To Hear Ranveer Allahbadia's Petition To Quash Nationwide FIRs On February 18 | Highlights
India's Got Latent Controversy Highlights: Following the massive outrage, Ranveer Allahbadia hired Abhinav Chandrachud to bench his case. The Maharashtra Cyber Cell summoned Ranveer on Feb 13 and 14, but he ignored both calls and went underground. Now, the agency has summoned him and Samay Raina for the third time.
- Entertainment News
- 12 min read
Share
India's Got Latent Controversy Highlights: On January 9, several clips from Samay Raina's show went viral in which the comedians and influencers could be heard using profane language, making sexual inferences, asking incestuous questions and promoting stereotypes. A particular question by Ranveer Allahbadia, the YouTuber popularly known as BeerBiceps, regarding parental intercourse did not sit well with social media users. This led to widespread criticism with calls for a ban and boycott of the influencer as well as India's Got Latent. Consequently, the Ministry of I & B intervened and Samay Raina took down the episode. Several summons have also been issued for Samay Raina and other notable guests on the show. On Monday, Ranveer Allahbadia and Samay Raina were sent summons by Maharashtra Cyber Cell for the third time to appear in front of Mumbai Police regarding the controversy. Also, Supreme Court has agreed to hear a YouTuber's petition to quash nationwide FIRs in connection to India's Got Latent controversy.
Live Blog
India's Got Latent Controversy Highlights: Following backlash from netizens, Ranveer Allahbadia saw a slump in followers on his Instagram and YouTube channels. Allahbadia had already apologised, while Samay Raina issued an official statement, in which he mentioned that he deleted all India’s Got Latent videos. The Comedian, who has been summoned by Police regarding the controversy assured that he will be cooperating with the system. However, netizens are not quite pleased with the statement as he hasn't apologised yet. Last week, Apoorva Mukhija and Ashish Chanchlani had recorded their statement where they stated that the show is “not scripted”.
- Listen to this article
21:51 IST, February 17th 2025
The Kerala Story Director Sudipto Sen Reacts To India's Got Latent Controversy
Director Sudipto Sen has spoken out about the recent controversy surrounding influencers Ranveer Allahbadia and Samay Raina, following their public discussion of controversial and vulgar topics. In an exclusive interview with IANS, the director said, “I recently read about some incidents where influencers discussed vulgar topics openly. I find this filthy and unnecessary.”
Sudipto added, “Freedom of speech comes with responsibility. India still has a large illiterate population, and educated individuals must be mindful of their influence. Discussing such topics in public is not about being modern—it’s about understanding societal realities.”
Read Full Article Here: Sudipto Sen Reacts To Ranveer Allahbadia And Samay Raina's India's Got Latent Controversy
21:49 IST, February 17th 2025
Badshah gets trolled for supporting Samay Raina
Rapper Badshah, who was performing at a university event in Vadodara, Gujarat, called to "free Samay Raina" during his show. Many, however, trolled him saying that comedian and show creator Samay Raina has not even been arrested.
Read Full Article: Badshah Says 'Free Samay Raina' During University Concert, Gets Trolled: Arrest Kab Hua Woh?
21:46 IST, February 17th 2025
Badshah Says 'Free Samay Raina' During University Concert
Badshah, who was a panellist on the show before it was taken down, lent his support to Samay Raina over the developing India's Got Latent controversy. The Rapper, who was performing at a university event in Vadodara, Gujarat, called to "free Samay Raina" during his show.
21:44 IST, February 17th 2025
India Influencer Governing Council Launched Amid Ranveer Allahbadia's India's Got Latent Controversy
India Influencer Governing Council (IIGC) was launched on Saturday, coinciding with India's Got Latent's controversy. The body aims to set standards, protect influencer rights, and promote responsible content creation. The council has over 65 board advisors across influencers and brand leaders with Sahil Chopra, founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of iCubesWire leading as chairman. "As the industry reaches this colossal scale, challenges around transparency, promotions, and regulatory uncertainty have taken centre stage. This is where IIGC aims to come into play by setting up clear industry guidelines, advocating influencer rights, and promoting responsible content creation. IIGC will take a consumer-first approach in content moderation to curb the spread of misinformation and ensure credibility," IIGC stated.
20:50 IST, February 17th 2025
When Gaurav Kapoor took a jibe at Ranveer Allahbadia's 'hurried' apology
A recent celeb to take a jibe at the YouTuber's "hurried" apology is Comedian Gaurav Kapoor, who spoke about it in his latest set. He said that Ranveer Allahbadia's apology in the matter was hurried. He suggested that Allahbadia should have consulted his lawyers before rushing to post his apology video.
"Ranveer jo hai, 12 baje controversy huyi, 2 baje apology de di. 2 ghante mein. Itni jaldi main apne papa ko sorry nahi bola. Arey bhai ruk ja, thoda paisa lawyer ko de deta. Baat karle lawyer se samajh le kya bolna hai. Uske (Allahbadia) owning up ki wajah se yeh hua hai. Itezaar kar le yaar. Itni badi badi cheezein ho jati hai koi sorry nahi bolta," Gaurav said, addressing the audience.
19:47 IST, February 17th 2025
Supreme Court to hear YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia's petition on February 18
According to Republic's sources, A bench comprising Justice Suryakant and Justice N Kotiswar Singh will hear Ranveer's Allahbadia's petiton tomorrow, ie, February 18. Ranveer has filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking to quash FIRs registered against him in Maharashtra and Assam, and also seeking protection from arrest. The petition states that since the broadcast of the show "India's Got Latent", his life has been under threat and some people have announced a reward for killing him and even threatened to cut off his tongue.The popular YouTuber aka BeerBiceps has requested the Supreme Court to take immediate action to protect his life and fundamental rights, and to quash the FIRs registered against him. He has also requested the court to direct that no coercive action be taken against him.
20:27 IST, February 17th 2025
Apoorva Mukhija receives rape and death threats after her joke in India's Got Latent show
Apoorva Mukhija aka Rebel Kid has been receiving death and rape threats over her comment on women’s private parts on show. The content creator had even appeared before the Mumbai Police and recorded her statement. According to sources, she told cops that she was not paid money for her appearance on Samay Raina's show and that it was not scripted.
20:27 IST, February 17th 2025
FIR registered against all members who judged India's Got Latent show
Yashasvi Yadav, Inspector General of Maharashtra Cyber Cell says, authorities had ordered the removal of all videos under investigation and mandated the deactivation of the show’s account until the inquiry concludes. Cyber officers initially took down the first controversial video and later directed case. A total of 42 individuals, including artists, producers and influencers have been summoned so far. Prima facie accused include Samay Raina, Apoorva Mukhija and Ranveer Allahbadia. Statements have already been recorded from Devesh Dixit, Raghu Ram and the other individual.
18:11 IST, February 17th 2025
A new has been FIR filed against Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina and others
A new FIR has been filed against YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina and others for their remarks on the show India's Got Latent in Jaipur. The Jai Rajputana Sangh in Jaipur filed the case against Allahbadia, Samay Raina, Ashish Chanchlani, Apoorva Mukhija, and others under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Information Technology Act, and others. The Jaipur police registered the FIR based on the complaint.
Read Full Story: Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina Face Another FIR Over Filthy Remarks On India's Got Latent Show
17:24 IST, February 17th 2025
Ranveer Allahbadia seeks Supreme Court's intervention for challenging nationwide FIRs registered against him
Earlier, Ranveer Allahbadia had requested police to record his statement at his home, but they rejected his plea asking him to present in the police station for the same. Following this, he sought the intervention of the Supreme Court challenging the multiple FIRs registered against him across the country. The bench will hear on this matter in the coming two to three days.
16:51 IST, February 17th 2025
Ashish Chanchalani seeks anticipatory bail?
YouTuber Ashish Chanchalani has reportedly moved Guwahati High Court seeking anticipatory bail in connection with FIR lodged against him by Guwahati Police over obscene remarks made by Ranveer Allahbadia in an episode of India's Got Latent.
16:45 IST, February 17th 2025
When Samay Raina insisted on keeping his show India's Got Latent 'raw' and 'independent'
In an old clip, the social media personality could be heard talking about how he profits from the channel only because of the subscribers. He said, “Just because of memberships I am in profit. And I am also happy because of that because OTT platforms are throwing blind money at me to stream the show on their platform. But the problem with that is that they will control the content. Because of memberships, I can be independent.” Samay stressed that he is aware that some of the content might stir controversy, but he was still determined to keep it raw. He added, “I will not change anything in this show, I don't want to remove the jokes or beep the cuss words. I want to keep all the content, despite the fact that it might create controversy. I want to keep the show raw."
16:21 IST, February 17th 2025
Raghu Ram compares Samay Raina's India's Got Latent to AIB Roast
In an interaction with YouTube channel GPlus, MTV Roadies creator Raghu Ram revealed “Despite not being a comedian, he was also part of the infamous AIB (All India Bak**od), apart from India’s Got Latent.” Raghu then proceeded to say when he recently visited a school for his son’s admission, the teacher immediately recognised him and told him, “I loved you in Latent and I was like ‘why did you watch it?'” He added, “It was a good experience and I guess many people would have gotten offended.” He further said, “You can have fun without any fear because there, no one takes you seriously. Like they say, 'Jaisa des, waisa bhes. Even at the AIB Roast, everyone was insulting each other but no one was taking it seriously. If you find a place where no one takes each other seriously, you have a freedom there."
15:38 IST, February 17th 2025
Badshah gets trolled for his 'Free Samay Raina' statement
Rapper Badshah who was performing at a university event in Vadodara, Gujarat, called for ‘free Samay Raina’. Many however trolled him saying that comedian and show creator Samay has not even arrested. For the unversed, Badshah was a panelist for one of the episodes of India’s Got Latent.
15:20 IST, February 17th 2025
Maharashtra Cyber Cell sets new date for Ranveer Allahbadia and Samay Raina
As per source by Republic, Maharashtra Cyber Cell has asked summoned Ranveer Allahbadia aka BeerBiceps to appear on February 14, while Samay Raina has been asked to be present by tomorrow, ie, February 18.
15:07 IST, February 17th 2025
The Kerala Story director Sudipto Sen gives his opinion on Ranveer Allahbadia and Samay Raina's India's Got Latent controversy
In an exclusive interview with IANS, the director said, “I recently read about some incidents where influencers discussed vulgar topics openly. I find this filthy and unnecessary. Freedom of speech comes with responsibility. India still has a large illiterate population, and educated individuals must be mindful of their influence. Discussing such topics in public is not about being modern—it’s about understanding societal realities.”
14:48 IST, February 17th 2025
Did India's Got Latent contestant 'jinxed' the show?
In a viral clip from India's Got Latent show, a contestant revealed, "Wherever I go, things shut down," to which Samay Raina replied, "Quickly tell us about this." The contestant further says "The school I studied at closed down, then the next one I attended also shut down. Even the college I went to closed its doors. After I joined a company, that too shut down and stopped operations." Samay Raina’s then quickly replied, "So now, you've come to 'India's Got Latent'."
14:19 IST, February 17th 2025
NCW schedules new hearing date for Samay Raina, Jaspreet Singh and Balraj Ghai
According to sources of Republic, NCW has set new date for Samay Raina, Jaspreet Singh and Balraj Ghai after hearing their requests for their absence. The trio have been asked to appear on March 11. Samay is currently traveling in the USA for a pre-planned tour and has assured the Commission that he will make himself available for a hearing upon his return to India. While, Jaspreet Singh is on tour in Paris and will return to India by March 10, 2025, at which point he will cooperate with the Commission’s inquiry. Whereas, Balraj Ghai has informed the Commission that he is currently outside India and will respond once he returns.
14:16 IST, February 17th 2025
Ranveer Allahbadia, Apoorva Mukhija, Ashish Chanchlani, Tushar Poojari and Saurabh Bothra's hearing date rescheduled
Ranveer Allahbadia, Apoorva Mukhija, Ashish Chanchlani and Tushar Poojari's requests have been granted by the commission and their hearing date has been rescheduled for March 6, 2025. Ranveer has informed the Commission that he is receiving death threats and, therefore, has requested a new hearing date after three weeks. Apoorva has communicated that she fears for her safety and can only attend the hearing virtually. Her lawyer, in an email, mentioned that Ms. Mukhija will attend in person once the situation stabilises. While, Ashish's advocate had appeared on his behalf and stated that Mr. Ashish is unwell. Tushar Poojari, the producer of India's Got Talent, and Saurabh Bothra have failed to respond to the notice issued by the Commission. The Commission has strongly condemned their lack of seriousness.
14:15 IST, February 17th 2025
NCW accepts requests of individuals for their absence
As per sources of Republic, the National Commission for Women (NCW) had issued summons to a group of individuals, including Mr. Ranveer Allahabadia, Mr. Samay Raina, Ms. Apoorva Mukhija, Mr. Jaspreet Singh, Mr. Ashish Chanchlani, Mr. Tushar Poojari, Mr. Saurabh Bothra, and Mr. Balraj Ghai, over the derogatory and obscene remarks made by them in a YouTube program, 'India’s Got Latent.' NCW had summoned them to appear before the Commission in person on 17th February 2025 at 12 PM. The NCW has recognised the reasons provided by some individuals for their absence, which include concerns about personal safety, prior foreign travel commitments, and other logistical challenges. The Commission has thoroughly considered these reasons and has rescheduled the hearing to allow those individuals to comply with the summons.
12:59 IST, February 17th 2025
When Samay Raina had predicted India's Got Latent shutdown
An old clip of Samay Raina resurfaced from one of his live streams in which he discussed the future of India’s Got Latent and whether or not he should come up with seasons of the show, instead of dropping episodes. Speaking to Tanmay Bhat, Samay Raina said, "Do you think I should do Latent as seasons or keep it going?" Tanmay added, "No no. No seasons. You do it till...." Samay then intervenes and says, "Until I have to apologise." Tanmay agrees and adds, "Yeah."
12:47 IST, February 17th 2025
Maharashtra Cyber Board rejects Samay Raina's request
In the India's Got Latent case, comedian Samay Raina, requested Maharashtra Cyber to record his statement via video conferencing, as he is currently abroad. However, Maharashtra Cyber has denied his request, insisting that he must appear in person on February 18 to give his statement.
12:40 IST, February 17th 2025
What details did Raghu Ram reveal during questioning?
Raghu Ram who appeared as a panelist on Samay Raina’s show, was summoned by Maharashtra Cyber Cell on February 13. During his appearance, Raghu Ram told the Cyber cell officials that Samay Raina should have edited the ‘vulgar’ portions or parts with ‘abusive words’ from the show. Raghu Ram also shared that he ‘regrets’ using abusive language on the show. Sources in the know have informed that the actor confessed that abusive words ‘came out from his mouth in the flow' and that he did not intend to hurt anyone by his actions. The Roadies fame pinned major blame on Samay Raina for not editing the objectionable things from the episode.
12:41 IST, February 17th 2025
Gaurav Kapoor takes jibe at Ranveer Allahbadia over hurried apology in India's Got Latent row
As the controversy continues to dominate headlines, the episode has also become a subject of jokes and memes on social media. Comedian Gaurav Kapoor spoke about it in his latest set and took a jibe at Allahbadia over his ‘hurried’ apology. "Ranver jo hai, 12 baje controversy huyi, 2 baje apology de di. 2 ghante mein. Itni jaldi main apne papa ko sorry nahi bola. Arey bhai ruk ja, thoda paisa lawyer ko de deta. Baat karle lawyer se samajh le kya bolna hai. Uske (Allahbadia) owning up ki wajah se yeh hua hai. Intezaar kar le yaar. Itni badi badi cheezein ho jati hai koi sorry nahi bolta," Gaurav said, addressing the audience.
11:45 IST, February 17th 2025
Comedia Anubhav Singh Bassi's show cancelled amid Ranveer Allahbadia's India's Got Latent Controversy
Amid the ongoing controversy regrding the filthy, lewd comments made by Ranveer Allahbadia on Samay Raina's India's Got Latent, comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi's shows has been cancelled, following a letter from Uttar Pradesh State Women's Commission vice-chairperson Aparna Yadav to the DGP, Prashant Kumar. Anubhav was scheduled to perform in Lucknow at 3 PM and 7 PM on February 15.
11:26 IST, February 17th 2025
Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina and Apoorva Mukhija summoned by NCW
As per Republic sources, Samay Raina, Apoorva Mukhija and Ranveer Allahbadia have been summoned by NCW. However, Samay and Apoorva requested for a virtual appearance, but NCW (Nationa Commission For Women) has denied their request.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Published 11:29 IST, February 17th 2025