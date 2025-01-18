Jai Shri Ram: Coldplay's Chris Martin Colours Mumbai Concert With Hindu Chant, Video Goes Viral

Chris Martin and the British boy band Coldplay performed at the DY Patil stadium in Mumbai on January 18. The band lit up the stage by enthralling a packed stadium of over 45,000 fans. However, a particular video from the concert has caught the attention of social media users.

‘Jai Shri Ram’chants Chris Martin at Mumbai concert

On January 18, Chris Martin and his band Coldplay performed live in Mumbai's DY Patil stadium as a part of the Music Of The Spheres world tour. Several videos and moments from the concert are doing rounds on social media. In one such video, the frontman of the band could be heard saying ‘ Jai Shri Ram’.

In the video, Chris Martin could be seen interacting with the fans present at the stadium. He expressed gratitude to them for attending the show, wished them well and even made small talk with some. He read out posters carried by fans to share their message and one such banner read, ‘Jai Shri Ram’ which the singer said on stage. The moment has gone viral, as the singer had previously sought blessings at the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai.

Chris Martin-Dakota Johnson seek divine blessings before Mumbai concert

Ahead of Coldplay's first concert in Navi Mumbai, the band's lead singer, Chris Martin, and his girlfriend, Hollywood star Dakota Johnson, offered prayers at the famous Babulnath Temple. Several videos going viral on social media showed Martin and Johnson visiting the renowned temple dedicated to Lord Shiva on Friday. In one of the videos, 35-year-old Johnson is seen whispering in the ears of Nandi, the sacred bull statue associated with Lord Shiva. Martin, 47, was dressed in a traditional blue kurta, while Johnson wore a printed suit and covered her head with a dupatta.