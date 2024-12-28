Squid Game 2: Netizens Calls Gong Yoo 'Korean Joker' For His 'Mad Acting' In Series

Squid Game became a global sensation when it first premiered on Netflix in 2021. Now, with the release of second season, fans are going gaga over the acting skills and plot line of the series. Amid this, Gong Yoo’s performance has captivated viewers and netizens are showering him with so much love.

Gong Yoo’s performance in Squid Game 2

Gong Yoo’s gripping performance has captivated viewers and has left comments appreciating his acting skills in the second season of Squid Game. One user wrote, “Gong Yoo’s acting skills are insane”. Another user wrote, “Gong Yoo’s acting is insane. He’s like a psychopathic Korean Joker”. “Definitely in this second season of The Squid Game, the performance of #GongYoo as The Salesman stole the show in a single episode”, wrote the third user.

File photo of Gong Yoo in Squid Game season 2 | Source: Instagram

What do we know about Squid Game season 2

Three years after winning Squid Game, Player 456 gave up going to the States and comes back with a new resolution in his mind. Gi-hun once again dives into the mysterious survival game, starting another life-or-death game with new participants gathered to win the prize of 45.6 billion won.

Scene from Squid Game season 2 | Source: IMDb