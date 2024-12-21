Bala's 4th Wife Comes In Defence After Woman Makes 'False Allegations' Against Actor: Leave Us Alone

Malayalam and Tamil actor Bala caught quite the limelight after he got married for the fourth time to his Chennai-based relative Kokila. Since then, Bala has defended his wife against the negativity directed at her on social media. Recently, Kokila spoke out during a media interaction, addressing false accusations made by a woman against her husband.

According to Onmanorama, on the occasion of Bala's birthday, Kokila addressed the false claims a woman has allegedly been making about her husband since he announced plans to build an Anganwadi and constructed a hospital in her name.

Kokila issued a warning against these baseless accusations, stating, “I won’t name anyone, but you know who she is. We have done nothing wrong and are living peacefully while helping others. You should focus on your own matters and leave us alone. I could disclose a lot about the woman, but I am staying silent out of respect for Maman.”

Kokila firmly warned that she would no longer remain silent if the woman continued spreading malicious claims. She added that she wouldn’t wait for Bala’s approval to name names if the behaviour persisted.

She emphasised that the woman should stop making such accusations, as Bala has done nothing wrong.

Actor Bala backs wife’s statement

On the other hand, Bala also responded to his wife Kokila's statement by pointing out that some people have been trying to disrupt his happiness ever since they started their lives together. He shared how Kokila gave up her café business to be with him and build a life by his side.

