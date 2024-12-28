Identity: From Cast, CBFC Certification To Plot, All You Need To Know About Tovino Thomas-Trisha Krishnan's Crime Thriller

Tovino Thomas is quite busy in his acting career, with several promising projects in the works. The actor is reuniting with Akhil Paul and Anas Khan, the director duo behind his film Forensic, for the upcoming project Identity. Here’s all we need to know about crime thriller.

Identity: All we need to know about the film, cast and censor certification

The Tovino Thomas and Trisha Krishan starrer Identity’s trailer released a few days back. The crime thriller will also star Mamta Mohandas, Arjun Sarja, Vinay Rai, Reba Monica John and Renji Panicker among others.

Poster of Identity | Source: IMDb

Apart from the trailer, Tovino Thomas took to Instagram to announced that The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) censored the movie on December 28 and has granted it a U/A certification with no additional cuts. The makers also released the hindi trailer of the film as well. The film is said to have a runtime of 157.54 minutes, which converts to 2 hours and 37 minutes.

Netizens reaction to Tovino Thomas-Trisha Krishnan starrer Identity

The trailer of Identity was released recently and fans loved the essence of suspense and mystery in the film. One user wrote, “The quality of the visuals, Tovino’s script selection”. Another user wrote, “Woow wat a stunning trailer.. nothing less than a hollywood film.. Malayalam cinema should be recognized much by indian people. I m a telugu person nd I haven’t seen such trailer from indian cinema. Every frame makes it mind blowing”.

“If enough Budget is given to Malayalam Movie Makers who proved themselves before .. they will create magic”, wrote the third user. Another social media user wrote, “I feel like "Identity" is a film that will open a new path for Malayalam cinema. Best wishes for a successful release!”.

