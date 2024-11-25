Manjummel Boys Actor Ganapathi Gets Arrested For Drunk Driving, Overspeeding: Report

Manjummel Boys actor Ganapathi has fallen into trouble after he was reportedly arrested by Kalamassery Police in Ernakulam for driving under the influence of alcohol and overspeeding, per report Filmibeat. The incident reportedly happened on Saturday night when the actor was on his way to Kalamassery from Aluva.

Manjummel Boys actor Ganapathi arrested in case of drunk driving?

According to multiple reports, the actor was taken into custody but was later released on bail. It was reported that when police spotted him overspeeding, he was asked to stop at Athanu and Aluva, but he drove off. They then stopped him at Kalamassery where they tested him positive for alcohol.

(A file photo of Ganapathi | Image: Instagram)

Who is Ganapathi?

The actor predominantly works in the Malayalam film industry. He started his career as a child artist in movies, including Vinodayathra (2007) and Pranchiyettan & The Saint (2010). He made his first lead appearance in the 2018 movie Vallikudilile Vellakkaran. And went on to star in several movies and web series such as Mr. & Ms Rowdy, Under World, Instagramam, Nalla Nilavulla Rathri and Padmini.

He was also part of the highest-grossing Malayalam film ever, Manjummel Boys, directed by Chidambaram. He played the role of Kannan in the movie. As of 21 March 2024, Manjummel Boys has grossed a worldwide total of ₹200 crore, breaking several records at the Malayalam box office. This year, he has also been part of two other movies - Mandakini and Adios Amigo.