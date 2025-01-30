Ponman X Review: Basil Joseph Delivers Another Delightful Performance After Sookshmadarshini, Netizens Impressed

Malayalam film Ponman featuring Basil Joseph in the lead role, released in theatres today, ie, on January 30. The comedy-drama opened to great reviews and netizens took to social media to give their reviews and opinion.

Ponman garners positive reviews from the audience

A social media user named Moh Razy took to X and wrote, “Ponman, the best adaptation of GR Indugopan novel so far,Basil's Career Best Perfomance. The emotional sequence in the second half connected well to the audience. The cinematography, music and direction was brilliant. The best movie in 2025 so far in Mollywood”.

Another social media user wrote, “#PonMan: is definitely the best adaptation of an Indugopan's novel so far. Career best performance from Basil. Sajin Gopu, Anand, LijoMol also stood out. Special mentions to Cinematography, Music & the very gripping last 30 minutes. A SOLID debut by Jyothish Shankar. Go for it.”

“#Ponman is an amazing movie with a solid script. A sure shot winner. Basil Joseph, what are you up to? What a wonderful performance @basiljoseph25

Sajin Gopu and Lijo Mol also delivered fine performances. The story and treatment of the movie is the key”, wrote the third user.

Another social media user named Abin Babu wrote, “#Ponman - A Well Written Drama With Good Technical Support. Directly Hitted To The Plot In Initial Minutes,Arc of Staging characters & Development of Story Through The characters we're Good. Performance of Cast We're Absolutely Good Specially #BasilJoseph”.

Ponman’s box office collection

According to a report in Sacnilk, so far Ponman has collected ₹0.07 crore on day one. The highest occupancy has been recorded in Kozhikode (26.50%), Kollam (18%), Kochi (16%), Chennai (16%), Alappuzha (10.50%). As per IMDb, Ponman tells the story of a gold dealer Ajesh who lends precious sovereigns for a village wedding, but finds himself in danger when the bride's criminal husband schemes to keep the gold and silence him forever. Directed by Jotish Shankar, the film stars Basil Joseph, Sajin Gopu, Lijo Mol Jose, Anand Manmadhan, Deepak Parabola and Kiran Peethambaran among others.

Poster of Ponman | Source: IMDb