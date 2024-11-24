Prithviraj Sukumaran 'Regrets' Stepping Away From Mohanlal Starrer Barroz: I Feel Bad...

Prithviraj Sukumaran in a recent interview candidly opened up about his decision to back out from Mohanlal starrer Barroz. The fantasy drama marks Mohanlal's directorial debut and is slated to hit the theatres on the occasion of Christmas, December 25, this year. In an interview, Prithviraj admitted feeling guilty for not being part of the project/

Prithviraj Sukumaran regrets stepping back from Barroz?

Speaking to Club FM, Prithviraj said, "I really feel bad about stepping back from Barroz, but at that time, there were valid reasons for my decision." He further mentioned that professional and personal commitments led him to make such a difficult decision.

According to reports, Prithviraj was supposed to play a pivotal role in the film, but due to date issues, he had to bow out. Recounting his brief involvement with the project, the Aadujeevitham actor said, "During my time on the set of Barroz, I was trying to figure out how a 3D film could be shot. I was truly invested in understanding the techniques used in creating such a film."

(A file photo of Prithviraj Sukumaran | Image: IMdb)

He concluded by saying had it not been for prior commitments, he would have never left Barroz.

What do we know about Barroz?

It is a Malayalam children's fantasy drama based on the novel Barroz: Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure. Apart from Mohanlal, it also stars Maya, Cesar Lorente Raton, Kallirroi Tziafeta, Tuhin Menon, and Guru Somasundaram in pivotal roles. The original score was composed by Mark Kilian, with songs by Lydian Nadhaswaram.

What is Prithviraj Sukumar busy with?