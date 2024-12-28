Published 23:51 IST, December 28th 2024
Unlike Bollywood Stars, Mohanlal And Mammootty Aren't Insecure About Working In 2-hero Film - Here's Why
Mohanlal spoke about his connection and bond with Mammootty and his family. The veteran Malayalam stars might work for a new film as well.
Having ruled the Malayalam film industry together since the late 80s to date, Mohanlal shares a very special bond with Mammootty. The two have worked on a number of films with each other, including Harikrishnans, Narasimham, No: 20 Madras Mail and many more. Fans love their bond on-screen and off-screen too. From attending award nights together to giving shoutouts to each other's projects, have set some major friendship goals for their fans. Amid this, Mohanlal has opened up about his close friendship with Mammootty. He also revealed if he would be hesitant to do two-hero films.
Mohanlal on sharing screen space with Mammootty
In an interaction with Galatta India, when Mohanlal was asked how different it is for him and Mammootty from the Bollywood stars who refuse to share the screen. He said, “We started a film last month also. There is nothing called stardom. We had the chance of doing a film with grey characters; doing 55 films together, it’s not a small number. In the Malayalam industry, to accommodate these two stars is not easy, that is why he’s doing his films and I’m doing my films.”
Mohanlal further said, “We’re in touch. Our families are in touch. Our children grew up together. We don’t have any competition. Not only with Mammooty, but with any other actor.”
Mohanlal and Mammootty to reunite for a film?
Stalwarts of Malayalam cinema Mammootty and Mohanlal will be working together after a decade in a upcoming yet-to-be titled film. Malayalam actor Kunchacko Boban took to Instagram to share a picture in which he is seen posing with Malayalam veteran stars. Along with the bunch of pictures, he wrote in the caption, “With the Big M’s Fanboying at its peak…A Mahesh Narayanan Movie!!”.
For the unversed, Mammootty and Mohanlal have worked in over 49 films during their early stage of their career and also few cameos. They were last seen together in 2013 film Malayalam film Kadal Kadannu Our Maathukutty.
