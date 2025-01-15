After Kishkindha Kaandam And Sookshmadarshini, New Malayalam Thriller Makes OTT Debut

Malayalam cinema delivered some new and interesting concept films last year and slowly the ones that came out at the year's end, are premiering on OTT. Thriller hits that made waves at the box office last year were Asif Ali's Kishkindha Kaandam and Nazriya and Basil Joseph's Sookshmadarshini. Now, another Malayalam thriller has debuted on OTT for the viewers who enjoy this genre.

Pani stars Joju George | Image: X

Joju George's Pani releases on OTT

Malayalam star Joju George’s directorial debut Pani, a revenge thriller, is out of OTT. Though the movie was expected to release on Sony LIV on January 16, the streamer dropped the Malayalam film a day early. Pani is currently streaming on Sony LIV in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi. The film marks the first Malayalam OTT release for the platform, which had previously released Fahadh Faasil, Jyothirmayi and Kunchacko Boban’s Bougainvillea in December.

Pani is streaming on SonyLIV | Image: X

Apart from SonyLIV, Pani is also available to stream on OTTplay Premium.

What is Pani about?