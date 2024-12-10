Published 23:52 IST, December 10th 2024
Stree 2 To Kalki 2898 AD: Most-searched Movies On Google In 2024
Google has released its Year in Search 2024, providing a glimpse into the movies that dominated the search operation.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Yearender 2024: Google, on Tuesday, released its annual Year in Search report which shows what people in India searched most in 2024. In entertainment, from movies to independent music, the list has all, for you we have listed down just the Indian movies that were searched most on Google this year.
Stree 2 leads the Google Chart most searched chart
According to the list, Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor starrer had topped the chart, followed by Prabhas -led Kalki 2898 AD. Vikrant Massey’s 12th Fail is at the third position, followed by Kiran Rao’s directorial Laapataa Ladies and Teja Sajja's debut movie HanuMan. At the sixth position is Vijay Sethupathi’s Maharaja, at seventh is Manjummel Boys, followed by Vijay’s The Greatest Of All Time, Prabhas’ other movie Salaar and at 10th position is Aavesham.
It seems that the users were fond of movies related to societal issues. The list also shows the dominance of South Indian cinema, with Prabhas's last two movies on the list.
Google’s Year in Search Most Movies Worldwide in 2024
The chart is led by the animated movie Inside Out 2, followed by Deadpool & Wolverine, Saltburn, Beetlejuice, and Dune: Part Two. At the sixth position is It Ends with Us, which attracted quite controversies. It is followed by Oppenheimer, Kung Fu Panda 4, Alien: Romulus, and Terrifier 3.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 02:43 IST, December 11th 2024