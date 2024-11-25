Kanguva On OTT: Early Digital Premiere For Suriya, Bobby Deol Starrer After Flop Verdict?

The Suriya starrer Kanguva hit the big screens on November 14. Directed by Siva, the movie marks the Tamil debut of Bobby Deol and Disha Patani . The film has been at recieving end with several issues including negative reviews ,volume, with loud dialogue and overshadowing of music. Now, there are reports, the film will be soon making its debut on digital platform.

Kanguva to make its debut on OTT?

In the Tamil film industry, there is a rule that a new movie can also be released on OTT after a four-week theatrical run. Earlier there were reports that Kanguva will be released after eight weeks on the streaming giant as Suriya is a big star of the Tamil world.

Poster of Kanguva | Source: IMDb

But in recent reports it suggests that, the OTT release of this movie is going to happen sooner. The film will reportedly begin streaming on OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. While it is confirmed where the movie will be released, the date remains uncertain. For this, we will have to wait for the official announcement by the makers and Prime Video.

Why Kanguva is receiving negative reviews?

The audience praised the performance of Suriya and Bobby Deol in the movie, but they couldn't enjoy it much because of the loud background score. They shared their ordeal, sharing how they suffered with a major headache after watching the movie. They also called out Siva's writing and direction. Owing to this, produced KE Gnanavel Raja spoke to the press on Friday in Hyderabad and stated corrective measures were being taken to address the issues of loud sound.

Scene from Kanguva featuring Suriya | Source: IMDb