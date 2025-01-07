Video Captures Exact Moment Actor Ajith Kumar's Car Crash During Practice At Dubai Autodrome | WATCH

Ajith Kumar was practising for an upcming racing championship when his car met with an accident. The actor, known for his penchant for car racing, is in Dubai to take part in the racing tournament, the first practice session for which was held today. Though the actor escaped the crash without any injury, videos from the accident site have left fans worried.

Ajith Kumar's fans worried as video of his car crash emerges online

Social media has been abuzz with videos of Ajith Kumar's car crash. The short clips show the actor losing control of his Porsche 992 class, leading to the car spinning on the track. This led to massive dents on the vehicle.