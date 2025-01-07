Published 18:26 IST, January 7th 2025
Video Captures Exact Moment Actor Ajith Kumar's Car Crash During Practice At Dubai Autodrome | WATCH
Actor Ajith Kumar faced a massive accident while training for an upcoming car race in Dubai. A video of the crash is now doing rounds on social media.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Ajith Kumar was practising for an upcming racing championship when his car met with an accident. The actor, known for his penchant for car racing, is in Dubai to take part in the racing tournament, the first practice session for which was held today. Though the actor escaped the crash without any injury, videos from the accident site have left fans worried.
Ajith Kumar's fans worried as video of his car crash emerges online
Social media has been abuzz with videos of Ajith Kumar's car crash. The short clips show the actor losing control of his Porsche 992 class, leading to the car spinning on the track. This led to massive dents on the vehicle.
Soon after the car stopped spinning, Ajith Kumar, in his gear, could be seen escorted by the racing personnel. The actor was guided to a nearby ambulance to check his wellbeing. Fans of the Good Bad Ugly star have shown concern for his health. Several social media users have extended their good wishes to the actor and prayed for his recovery. Ajith Kumar is yet to issue a statement on the matter.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 18:26 IST, January 7th 2025