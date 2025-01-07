Bigg Boss 18's Vivian Dsena's Wife Nouran Aly Empathises With Actor's Ex, Says 'Society Doesn’t Spare Divorced Women'

Vivian Dsena found love again in former Egyptian journalist Nouran Aly, is making headlines again after their the actor became emotional seeing his family in reality show Bigg Boss 18. The couple tied the knot in 2022. In a recent interaction, Nouran opened up about her relationship with Vivian Dsena and how they met. She also spoke about Vivian’s first marriage with Vahbiz Dorabjee.

Nouran Aly reveals about her family and how she met with Vivian Dsena

In a chat with Galatta India, Nouran Aly recalled how she met with Vivian Dsena and revealed her first interaction. She said, "He was shooting Shakti at that time, but in my country (Egypt), Madhubala was making a lot of news and was being dubbed in Arabic and shown on one of the biggest channels. So, this channel was supposed to have him over for a meet-and-greet event. As part of this, we were supposed to produce interviews. I sent his then management a message and though they replied, it took a lot of time. Then the event got cancelled due to some issues”.

File photo of Vivian Dsena and Nouran Aly | Source: Instagram

“So the interview was pending for my magazine and I kept following it up for three months. After that, I messaged him that ‘people are saying you are an egoistic person and it has come out to be true. It is not good for your fans and when someone respects you for your work, you are supposed to respect them back.’ Then he messaged back saying that he isn’t like that, urging me to understand that he has a very busy schedule. He also assured me that I would get my interview in 24-48 hours and I did. Then I got to know it was like a challenge he had, ‘Who got the guts to talk to me like that?’”, Nouran said.

Nouran reveals who confessed feelings first

Nouran admitted, "He said, ‘I like you a lot and would like to take this ahead, but I have a situation.’ His divorce case was still going on. ‘I cannot commit or promise anything official. But I commit that I really like you and want to take this ahead if you stay with me and have the patience.'"

On Vivian’s divorce with Vahbiz Dorabjee, Nouran showed empathy and said, “Anyone who has been in a relationship for long, emotionally and psychologically involved, it will affect both sides. Vivian doesn’t talk, but I’m sure that he has gone through a low phase. The other person too… I am not taking this away from her… must have, as a woman, gone through a lot. No divorce is happy; it takes a toll on both sides. If she (Dsena’s first wife) says she had gone through something mentally or psychologically, it is her total right. Society doesn’t spare you if you are a divorced woman."

File photo of Vivian Dsena and Nouran Aly | Source: Instagram

I too am a divorcee. I have two girls, Laila and Alia, who are ten and eight. They study in Bahrain. My family includes my father, mother, three sisters and a brother. Vivian helped a lot in filling the gap (emotionally since she had come out of a broken relationship) and healing the part that he was not responsible for. He understood my mindset, where I was coming from, and my situation. He accepted my daughters and treated them more than his own. That gives you a lot of security and comfort and helps you trust again", Nouran Aly concluded.