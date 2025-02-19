Deepika Ke Baby Ka Naam Copy Kardiya: Netizens Troll Kundali Bhagya Fame Ruhi Chaturvedi For Naming Her Daughter Dua

TV actress Ruhi Chaturvedi and Shivendraa Om Saainiyol announced the birth of their baby girl on January 9 this year. Now the Kundali Bhagya fame has revealed the name of her daughter and netizens couldn’t stop pointing out how she has copied the name of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s daughter.

Ruhi Chaturvedi’s names her daughter as Dua?

Ruhi Chaturvedi took to her Instagram handle to share the name of her baby girl with her fans. One user wrote, “@deepikapadukone she seemed to like the name very much”. Another user wrote, “Same name of deepika padukone daughter”. “Deepika daughter name is Dua and now your daughter is also dua”, wrote the third user. While Another social media user wrote, “When you get the next baby please name her her Raha, Vamika, lara, Malti, Devi, and if the boy names him akaay, ahaan, Taimur, Jeh, Aryan, Abram”. One more user wrote, “Lol Deepika ka baby ka name copy paste kardiya”. For the unversed, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer welcomed their daughter on September 8, 2024 and have named her Dua.

According to a report in leading daily, Ruhi and Shivendraa tied the knot in Rajasthan with their closest friends in attendance. In an interview with another daily, Ruhi had shared her wish to get married in Jaipur. The families of the two actors hail from Rajasthan. Shivendraa is from Jaipur itself, while Ruhi's family comes from Mukundgarh, Jhunjhunu. They celebrated their engagement with a grand party on August 17, 2019. On November 111, 2024 Ruhi revealed her pregnancy and shared a video where she was seen standing with Shivendraa.

All about Ruhi Chaturvedi and Shivendraa Om Saainiyol

Ruhi Chaturvedi is best known for her portrayal of Sherlyn Khurana in Kundali Bhagya. She made her debut in films with Aalaap (2012). She also been part of adventure reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

