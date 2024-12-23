Published 19:29 IST, December 23rd 2024
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Introduce Daughter Dua To Paparazzi In A Private Event, Inside Photos Go Viral
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh: The Bollywood couple introduced their daughter Dua to the media for the first time in an intimate meet and greet session.
Deepika Padukone - Ranveer Singh : The Bollywood couple embraced parenthood for the first time on September 8 earlier this year. Nearly four months after welcoming their daughter, the couple hosted a private meet and greet event for the paparazzi members in Mumbai. Inside photos from the event are now doing rounds on social media.
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh introduce baby Dua to paparazzi
On December 23, new parents Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh held a special meet-and-greet event for the members of the paparazzi. The couple organised the exclusive event to make the media personnel meet their infant daughter Dua Padukone Singh. However, the actors made sure no photos of the baby were clicked during the interaction.
For the private event, Deepika Padukone donned a pink-coloured halter-neck dress. The new mom was glowing in a no-makeup look. She kept the outfit simple with no accessories and tresses open. Ranveer Singh, on the other hand, showed up in a white shirt teamed with a matching bottom. The husband and wife duo posed with the paparazzi members and interacted with them at the special event. The media personnel who caught the first glimpse of baby Dua described her as ‘angelic’.
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh revealed name of their daughter on Diwali
On Diwali, Deepika and Ranveer shared the first picture of their daughter and revealed her name. In a joint post, the couple wrote, “Dua Padukone Singh: ‘Dua’ meaning a Prayer. Because She is the Answer to our Prayers. Our hearts are filled with Love & Gratitude. Deepika & Ranveer.” The power couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on September 8. Announcing the joyful news, they wrote, “Welcome baby girl. 8.09.2024. Deepika and Ranveer.”
Ranveer and Deepika began their relationship on the set of their blockbuster film Ram Leela in 2013 and tied the knot in 2018 in an intimate wedding ceremony at Lake Como, Italy. The actress announced her pregnancy earlier this year. Rumours about Deepika expecting her first child began circulating on social media after she was photographed covering her midsection at the 77th BAFTA Awards, where she appeared as a presenter.
