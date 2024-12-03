Kundali Bhagya Fame Shraddha Arya Welcomes Twins, A Boy And Girl, With Husband Rahul Nagal

Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya and her husband Rahul Nagal announced in September that they are all set to welcome their first child. Shraddha got married to Rahul, an Indian Navy officer, in November 2021 in the presence of their close ones. Now, they are set to expand their family. The couple has now announced the birth of their.

Shraddha Arya welcomes twin

The Kundali Bhagya fame has embraced parenthood for the first time with her husband Rahul Nagal. On December 3 Shraddha Arya took to her Instagram to announce the birth of her twin children. The actress welcomed a baby boy and a baby girl on November 29.



Sharing a small video from the hospital, the new mother could be seen with both her children in her arms. Balloons adoring ‘baby girl' and ‘baby boy' text could be seen in the background. She shared the video with the caption, “Two little bundles of joy have made our family complete. Our Hearts Are Doubly Full!” Social media users and industry insiders congratulated the new parents as they embark on the new chapter of life.

When Shraddha Arya announced her first pregnancy

Back in mid-September, Shraddha surprised her Instagram followers as she announced her first pregnancy by sharing a video from the beachside also featuring her husband Rahul Nagal. The actress posted a cute clip of herself and Rahul with a positive pregnancy test and a picture of the sonography.