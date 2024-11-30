Published 12:11 IST, November 30th 2024
Rupali Ganguly Jets Off On Vacation With Husband Ashwin And Son Amid Feud With Stepdaughter | PHOTOS
Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly has taken time out of her schedule to spend with her family. She has shared photos from Goa on her social media handle.
- Entertainment News
- 3 min read
Amid her ongoing feud with stepdaughter Esha Verma, Rupali Ganguly has jetted off for a family holiday in Goa with her husband Ashwin Verma and their son Rudransh. Ashwin took to his social media handle to share the photos from inside the flight to update his Instagram family. The Anupamaa actress and Esha are embroiled in a family drama after Esha made serious allegations against the actress.
Rupali Ganguly takes a break to spend quality time with her family
Taking to her Instagram handle, Rupali re-shared the post on her Instagram Stories with a hashtag "familiar". Ashwin shared a string of pictures of the three sitting on the flight. He captioned the images: “Family time #familia #rupaliganguly #rudranshverma #ashwinverma #goa #vacation.” In the first image, Rupali is seen sitting with her husband and son.
Her vacation update came a day later, Rupali shared a post about proving nothing to anyone.
Taking to her Instagram stories, the actress reshared the.girly_thoughts post that read, “Learn to be okay with people who don’t know your side of the story. You have to prove nothing to anyone.” She also added Blackpink’s Lisa's popular track Money.
Esha Verma breaks silence on receiving ₹50 crore defamation suit
Taking to her Instagram Stories, she shared a 3-page post wherein she called Rupali's action against her “disturbing, cruel, and displayed their true character.” She also clarified her stand on involving a minor in her fight against her father Ashwin and stepmother Rupali and said her comments on their marriage were factually correct. “I never involved a minor in my statements. What I shared was factual learned of a marriage that took place on February 6th, 2013, and later discovered on August 25 of the same year that they had a child," she wrote.
Esha also criticised her father Ashwin and Rupali, saying, “I want to address an important point: a child should never be punished for speaking their truth. Despite being a young adult, I am still my father’s child. Their response to my statement was disturbing, and cruel, and displayed their true character. I was not just a random individual speaking out but someone who was directly affected as a member of their family.”
Towards the end, she wrote, "This will be my final statement in this matter. The purpose of this statement is solely to clarify any misconceptions and address uncertainties surrounding my story and the responses it has received."
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 12:11 IST, November 30th 2024