Tiku Talsania Suffered Brain Stroke During Film Screening, Wife Shares Veteran Bollywood Actor's Health Update

Tiku Talsania Health Update: The actor is most popularly known for his comedy roles in movies and television shows. As per reports, he suffered a heart attack and was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai. However, a family member has now clarified that the 70-year-old suffered from a brain stroke and not a heart attack. Official details from the same is awaited.

Tiku Talsania's wife shares an update on the actor's health

As per social media reports Tiku Talsania suffered a heart attack. He was rushed to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital for immediate treatment. However, speaking to a media publication, his wife Deepti Talsania has shared a health update, refuting rumours of a heart attack.

A file photo of Tiku Talsania | Image: IMDb