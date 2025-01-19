TMKOC Actor Gurucharan Singh Discharged From Hospital, Shares Health Update Thanking His Fans | WATCH

Gurucharan Singh, best known for his role as Roshan Singh Sodhi in the sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, had his fans worried after he was hospitalised a few days ago. The actor has now been discharged from the hospital and shared a video on social media informing the same to his fans.

Gurucharan Charan shares video expressing gratitude to fans

Gurucharan Singh took to Instagram and shared a video on Instagram, to thank his fans for their prayers and their good wishes. He said, “Doston main ghar par hoon. Theek hoon aur wahe Guruji ki kripa se, ab theek hoon. Doston bas ab, iccha yehi hai ke phirse apne pairon par khade ho jaaun”.

Gurucharan further said, “Pehle bhi ye maine kaha tha sabko ke dil se kaam karna chahta hoon, mehnat karna chahta hoon, kritya kamayiaan karna chahta hoon, aap sabke support se hi ye possible hopayega. Main dil se kaam karna chahta hoon. Haalat aise hain ki, financially toh aap sab samajhte hain. Sar par bahot se karze hain joh saare utarna hain, Wahe Guruji ke kripa se sab hoga. Aap sabke prayers, duaon se. Aap sabka hi support chahiye.”

Fans heaved sigh of relief seeing him in good condition and expressed their happiness in the comment section. One user wrote, “I assure you brother the sun will shine on us again”. Another user wrote, “Get well soon gurucharan paaji”. “Sir we can't see you like that, you are our Sherrr Sodhi , please take Care”, wrote the third user.

When Gurucharan Singh missing last year sparked concern amongst friends and family

According to the police, Gurucharan Singh had left his New Delhi home at 8:30 am on April 22, 2024 for the airport to go to Mumbai. But he did not reach Mumbai and his phone was also unreachable and untraceable. He was in New Delhi to meet his parents. Later his father went to the police station to file a missing person report.

File photo of Gurucharan Singh | Source: IMDb