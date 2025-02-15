After Daaku Maharaaj Sucess, Nandamuri Balakrishna Gifts Music Composer S Thaman Luxurious Porsche Worth ₹2 Crore

Nandamuri Balakrishna is currently basking in the success of his latest release Daaku Maharaaj. The film created buzz with the plot line acting skill of cast and the Dabidi Dibidi song featuring Urvashi Rautela. The music director S Thaman recently received a luxurious car- Porsche worth ₹2 Crore and pictures are going viral on social media.

S Thaman receives a token of appreciation from Nandamuri Balakrishna

An X user named Vamsi Kakka shared some pictures in which the duo are seen posing with car. The caption read, “#NandamuriBalakrishna Garu surprises the sensational @MusicThaman with a grand Porsche as a token of appreciation!”.

According to a report in AP7AM, during the inauguration of the Oncology Unit At Basavatarakam Indo-American Cancer Hospital in Hyderabad, Balakrishna stated, “Thaman is like a younger brother to me. Having given four consecutive hits, I gifted him this car as a token of love. Our journey together will continue in the future.”

When song Dabidi Dibidi was trolled and Urvashi Rautela defended it

In an interaction with The Hollywood Reported India, Urvashi said, “t wasn't like I was shocked or doing something completely out of the ordinary. During rehearsals, everything was smooth and under control. But honestly, everything happened so suddenly that it's been hard to assess why people are talking about the choreography in this way.”

NBK and Urvashi Rautela | Source: Instagram

She further said, “Since day one, I have always made sure to keep my identity and professionalism separate. Whatever constructive criticism comes my way, I make sure it doesn't overshadow my passion and enthusiasm. I always embrace constructive criticism as an artist and remain mindful of my work. When you talk about my choreography, it's actually very simple. There's nothing wrong with it. In fact, if you just focus on me in the frame, you'll see that it's really fantastic.”

NBK from Daaku Maharaaj | Source: X