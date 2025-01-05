Allu Arjun Shuns Pushpa 2 Look, Sports New Haircut And Beared After 5 Years

Allu Arjun was granted regular bail in the Sandhya Theatres stampede case on Friday, January 3, by the Nampally Court. The Pushpa 2 actor was snapped arriving at Nampally court to submit and sign the bail documents. The actor was booked over the death of a 35-year-old woman at the theatre during the premiere of Pushpa 2 on December 4. During his court appearance, Allu Arjun was seen in a fresh look.

Allu Arjun’s new look goes viral

Allu Arjun who had been sporting long hair and beard for his role in Pushpa, has now opted for a more conventional hairstyle. Fans couldn’t stop swooning over his new look and flooded social media with comments.

One user wrote, “Wow, Allu Arjun says goodbye to rugged beard look”. Another user wrote, “Finally after five years…haircut and beard trim…stylish star mode on”. “The evolution of his title cards from Stylish Star to Icon Star”, wrote the third user.

Allu Arjun arrived at Nampally court for bail procedures

Allu Arjun arrived at the Nampally Court and it went viral within no time. The actor can be seen in a black shirt and paired it with matching pants. In another video, he can be seen exiting the court after completing the formalities of his bail.

Allu Arjun's new look | Source: X