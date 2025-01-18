Daaku Maharaaj Box Office Collection Day 7: Nandamuri Balakrishna, Urvashi Rautela Starrer Inches Towards ₹75 Crore Mark

Nandamuri Balakrishna action thriller Daaku Maharaaj released in theatres on January 12. The film even before its release created buzz among netizens for its songs, dance steps and power-packed action sequences. The film opened to strong collection on the first day and is continuing to perform well.

Daaku Maharaaj’s box office day 7

According to report of Sacnilk, on seventh day of Daaku Maharaaj, the film has earned around ₹2.55 crore in India. The total collection of the film now stands at ₹73.15 crore. The highest occupancy has been recorded in Visakhapatnam (35.67%), Kakinada (32.33%), Chennai (29%), Mahubnagar (27.33%), Hyderabad (28.33%) and Warangal (25%) among others.

Poster of Daaku Maharaaj | Source: IMDb

The movie is being produced under the banners Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas. Bobby Kolli directed the film. The film also stars Bobby Deol, Urvashi Rautela and Pragya Jaiswal among others.

Controversy surrounding NBK starrer

In a recent case, an FIR was lodged against a group of Balakrishna fans for beheading a goat to celebrate the film’s release. This comes after PETA India filed a complaint upon learning that a group of men beheaded a goat for superstitious reasons to support the movie's release.

The goat was killed outside Pratap Movie Theatre in Tata Nagar, Tirupati on January 12. The FIR was registered against five identified persons under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Andhra Pradesh Animals and Birds Sacrifices (Prohibition) Act, and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

Nandamuri Balakrishna in Daaku Maharaaj | Source: Instagram