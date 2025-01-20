Search icon
Published 15:48 IST, January 20th 2025

Daaku Maharaaj Box Office Collection Day 8: NBK-Urvashi Rautela Strarrer Outperforms Game Changer On Second Weekend

Daaku Maharaaj has minted more numbers at box office than Game Changer on second weekend. The NBK starrer is earning praise for the storyline and direction.

Scene from Daaku Maharaaj featuring Balakrishna | Image: X

Nandamuri Balakrishna action thriller Daaku Maharaaj is creating storm at box office. The film which released in theatres on January 12, has minted great numbers despite facing stiff competition from Game Changer and Sankranthiki Vasthunam.

Daaku Maharaaj enters ₹100 crore club

According to a report of Sacnilk, Daaku Maharaaj has minted ₹109.40 crore worldwide. However, the total collection in India is yet to cross the ₹100 crore mark. The film’s overall collection in India is ₹92.9 crore. The highest occupancy has been recorded in Visakhaptanam (37%), Mahbubnagar (33%), Warangal (32.50%), Mumbai (32.33%) and Kakinada (29.50%). On eighth day (second weekend), Daaku Maharaaj minted ₹4.4 crore, while Game Changer on tenth day (second weekend), earned ₹3.05 crore.

Poster of NBK starrer Daaku Maharaaj | Source: Instagram

The movie is being produced under the banners Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas. Bobby Kolli directed the film. Daaku Maharaaj also stars Bobby Deol, Urvashi Rautela and Pragya Jaiswal among others.

When song Dabidi Dibidi faced massive criticism

Dabidi Dibidi from Daaku Maharaaj has become a hot topic on social media. More than the music of the song, its dance steps are going viral. Sekhar Master choreographed the song which shows 64-year old Balakrishna romancing 30-year old Urvashi Rautela.

Nandamuri Balakrishna and Urvashi Rautela | Source: IMDb

Social media users had objected to the dance steps featured in the music video of the song. While some took offence to the age difference between the actors, others simply found the steps lewd and vulgar. A section of social media had also pointed out that the movie is produced by Naga Vamsi who made tall claims against Bollywood.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 15:48 IST, January 20th 2025

