'Game Over' Trends As Ram Charan's Game Changer Gets Bad Reviews, Netizens Say 'Shankar Made Another Indian 2'

S Shankar directorial Game Changer release today amid much hype and excitement. But, seems like netizens have a different verdict on the film. Social media is filled with comments expressing game over with predictable scenes or no logic behind in lot of action scenes.

Netizens’ verdict on Ram Charan’s Changer

Game Changer starring Ram Charan, Kiara Advani and SJ Suryah has met with mixed reactions. Some liked the film and lauded the actor for his acting skills, while many did not like the acting or the plotline. Fans flooded the social media with their opinions. One user wrote, “#Gamechanger review :400 petti vocha sofa esaru padukunna #gameove #DisasterGameChanger(Bought ₹400 ticket for spa and slept).

Another user wrote, “Where is logic?? Where is Physics?? Lord Issac Shankar Newton. Cringe to Indian 2”.

“Once and for all”, wrote the third user.

Another social media user wrote, “Respect increased on Indian 2 after watching Game Changer. Shankar Sir

#GameOver #GameChangerReview”.

Social media user shared a post on X in which not a single show of Game Changer is full in Bengaluru. The user wrote in the caption, “Bangalore lo ee range go green never before in history…#GoGreenGameChanger #GameOver”.

Game Changer box office performance on first day

According to a report in Sacnilk, Game Changer earned around ₹25.41 Cr India net on its first day for all languages. The highest occupancy has been recorded in Mahbubnagar(67.50%), Kakinada (66.50%), Visakhapatnam (63.50%), Guntur (55%), Warangal (54.50%) and Vijayawada (53.50%) among others.

Scene from Game Changer featuring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani | Source: Instagram