Kannappa New Poster: Akshay Kumar Steps Into 'Sacred Aura' Of Mahadev For Vishnu Manchu Starrer, First Look Unveiled

Vishnu Manchu has been busy with shooting his next magnum opus Kannappa which is based on the legend of Kannappa, a devotee of the Hindu god Shiva. The movie was originally scheduled to release last year, but the makers postponed the release for reasons better known to them. However, they keep their fans hooked by sharing the first-look posters of the star cast and the last actor they have introduced is Akshay Kumar.

Akshay Kumar as Shiva in Kannappa

Akshay Kumar is all set to play Mahadev in his Telugu debut with the film Kannappa and said he is honoured to bring the epic tale to life. He took to his Instagram handle and shared the poster of his first look. In the poster, the actor is seen holding a Trishul in one hand and a damru in the other. The text on the poster reads, “Akshay Kumar as Lord Shiva” and “The Supreme Lord Who Rules Over The Three Worlds Surrenders Himself to Pure Devotion.”

The actor captioned the post, “Stepping into the sacred aura of Mahadev for #Kannappa. Honoured to bring this epic tale to life. May Lord Shiva guide us on this divine journey. Om Namah Shivaya!”

For the unversed, In 2023, the actor played the character of the messenger of Lord Shiva in the film OMG 2. The film was a spiritual sequel to OMG – Oh My God!.

What else do we know about Kannappa?

It is a mythological film helmed by Mukesh Kumar Singh and produced by Mohan Babu. Apart from Vishnu and Akshay, the film also stars Mohan Babu, R. Sarathkumar, Arpit Ranka, Kaushal Manda, Rahul Madhav, Devaraj, Mukesh Rishi, Brahmanandam, Raghu Babu, Preity Mukhundhan, Madhoo, Mohanlal, Prabhas and Kajal Aggarwal in pivotal roles. The film will hit the theatres on April 25.