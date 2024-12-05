Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita's Wedding: Rana Daggubati Poses With Chay At Haldi Ceremony | PHOTOS

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala finally exchanged vows in wedding ceremony after two years of dating. The couple’s wedding was one of the highly anticipate and talked about events. Several celebrities graced the event and congratulated the couple. Actor Rana Daggubati also showered blessings on the couple.

Rana Daggubati congratulates his cousin Naga Chaitanya

Baahubali star Rana Daggubati was all smiles when he met his cousin Naga Chaitanya on his big day. He shared a photo on Instagram of the couple as they bowed down to seek blessings from their families.

Taking to Instagram, Rana Daggubati actor posted a photo featuring Naga Chaitanya in a yellow kurta while he donned a white kurta and paired it with a floral-printed shawl and sunglasses. Along with the photo, he wrote in the caption, “Pellikodudu” (groom).

Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala wedding ceremony

Naga Chaitanya’s father and veteran actor Nagarjuna Akkineni took to X and shared dreamy wedding photo s of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita from their wedding ceremony. The wedding was held during the auspicious muhurtam of 8:13 pm, with rituals performed under the guidance of elders.

Sobhita Dhulipala looked ethereal in a gold Kanjivaram silk saree with real gold Hari, honouring her cultural roots. She completer her look with temple jewellery. While, Naga Chaitanya looked handsome in the traditional white outfit. The wedding festivities was attended by top celebrities including Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Allu Arjun, Rana Daggubati, Ram Charan, and Mahesh Babu.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita wed at the Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad | Source: X