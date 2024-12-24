Pushpa Actor Accused Number 11: Republic Accesses Allu Arjun Case Diary | Exclusive

Pushpa 2 Stampede Case: Republic has accessed 3 pages of Allu Arjun 's case diary in connection to the death of a 35-year-old woman. In the case diary, Hyderabad police have named the actor and his entire team, members of Mythri Movie Makers (production house), and the entire Sandhya Theatre management as accused. For the unversed, Allu Arjun appeared at the Chikkadpally police station in Hyderabad on December 24 where he was interrogated for four hours.

Allu Arjun is accused number 11 in stampede case

In the case diary accessed by Republic, the management of Sandhya Theatre, including all the partners, balcony incharge and gatekeeper, have been named first on the accused list. They were followed by Allu Arjun as A (accused) 11 while his manager Bunny is A13. The production house has been named as A18. The Hyderabad Police in the remand case diary talks in great detail about how they went and arrested all accused people. "They arrested the accused A16, and A17 and interrogated them thoroughly where they admitted they were guilty of committing the offence." The police further claim that A16 and A17, and people associated with Allu Arjun admitted to committing the offence. In pursuance of his confession, A16 led the police and mediators to Sandhya Theatre wherein witness 7 recovered firecrackers from watchmen.

For the unversed, the woman died and her son suffered injuries when Allu Arjun visited the theatre on December 4 to watch Pushpa 2. He was accompanied by his wife and two kids and co-star Rashmika Mandanna .

Telangana Congress MLA Bhupathi Reddy says ‘We will teach Allu Arjun a lesson’

Speaking to the media, MLA said, “We will teach him a lesson. Allu Arjun must mind his tongue as he is speaking too much”. He added, “Pushpa franchise is a smuggler movie about selling red sanders and doing business. I am warning you if you speak about our CM. You are from Andhra and be like one, you have come here for livelihood. I'm speaking as a ruling party MLA, keep the respect given to you and do your business. But if you speak about our CM. You're just an actor, you just spend money and earn money in money in return, what did you do to society respect you? You do your business and live. What is your contribution to Telangana? We are issuing a warning to you, JAC has done something to your resident but if you speak a word against the CM, then I will ensure not a single movie of yours runs in the state.”