Published 15:40 IST, November 28th 2024

Pushpa 2 Early Review: Sequel Called 'Animal Ka Baap', Netizens Wonder 'If That Is A Compliment?'

Pushpa 2 Early Reviews: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil starrer has reportedly completed CBFC formalities before its December 5 release.

Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2 will release on December 5 worldwide | Image: Mythri Movie Makers/X

Pushpa 2 Early Reviews: The Allu Arjun starrer is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. After multiple delays, the film is scheduled to finally hit the big screen on December 5. The lead actors are busy attending the pre-release events of the film ahead of release. Amid this, a CBFC member who watched the film for certification purposes has shared the first review of the Sukumar directorial. 

Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun in a poster of Sooseki song from Pushpa 2 The Rule | Image: Mythri Movie Makers/Instagram

Pushpa 2 run time compared to Animal, Kalki 2898 AD

Pushpa 2 received a clean chit from the CBFC with minimal cuts and a few visual changes. The film has received a U/A certificate making it suitable for public viewing by watched by age groups. The actioner starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil is reported to have a runtime of 3 hours and 20 minutes which is just a minute short of Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal (3 hours and 21 minutes) and a little longer than Prabhas ' Kalki 2898 AD  (3 hours and 1 minute).

Official poster of Pushpa 2 | Image: IMDb


Despite the long runtime, both Animal and Kalki 2898 AD went on to become blockbusters. Fans of Pushpa 2 are hoping to mirror the same access for Allu Arjun's pan-India flick. However, the comparisons with Animal have left some social media users bewildered as one of the criticisms faced by the Ranbir Kapoor starrer was its long runtime.

Gangamma Thalli Jathara sequence finds special mention in Pushpa 2 early review 

A source close to a CBFC member who reviewed the film shared their first response with a media publication. The insider has shared a positive word of mouth of Pushpa 2 with a special mention of the Gangamma Thalli Jathara sequence. Also featured in the trailer, Jathara is a folk festival that is celebrated with vigour in several parts of South India. Allu Arjun's unique look from this sequence of the film has received a special nod from social media users following the teaser and trailer release.

Allu Arjun's unique avatar for Jathara sequence in Pushpa 2 | Image: IMDb

A sequel to the 2021 film, Pushpa 2: The Rule brings back Allu Arjun as the titular character who is feuding with SP Bhairon Singh Shekhawat (Fahadh Faasil). Rashmika Mandanna plays the love interest of Pushpa-Srivalli in the actioner. Directed by Sukumar the film will release in Telugu. Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi on December 5.  

Updated 15:48 IST, November 28th 2024

Ranbir Kapoor Allu Arjun Rashmika Mandanna Prabhas

