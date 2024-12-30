Published 15:45 IST, December 30th 2024
Pushpa 2 Stampede Case: Pawan Kalyan Backs Telangana Cops Against Nephew Allu Arjun
Pushpa 2 Stampede Case: Pawan Kalyan seems to be siding with the cops against his nephew Allu Arjun in the incident that claimed the life of a 35-year-old.
Pushpa 2 Stampede Case: Allu Arjun has landed in legal trouble following the premiere of his film on December 4. During the screening, a huge crowd emerged to catch a glimpse of the actor. The crowd went out of control and this led to a stampede, claiming the life of a 35-year-old and leaving her son seriously injured. Following the incident, the actor was arrested from his house on December 13 and is currently out on a 4-week bail. Amidst his tussle with the police, his uncle seems to be taking the unconventional side.
Pawan Kalyan backs Telangana cops
At a recent public appearance, Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Pawan Kalyan spoke about the ongoing case against Allu Arjun. For the unversed, the actor-turned-politician is a relative of Allu Arjun. His brother Chiranjeevi is married to Allu Arjun's aunt Surekha.
Speaking to the media the politician shared, “The law is equal for all”. He emphasised the importance of law enforcement prioritising public safety. He added, “It would have been better if Allu Arjun had reached out to the victim’s family earlier".
Law will take it's own course: Telangana DGP says the investigation is underway in Sandhya theatre stampede case
Investigations are on in the December 4 stampede at Sandhya Theatre which claimed the life of a woman during the premiere show of "Pushpa 2: The Rule" and law would take its own course, Telangana Director General of Police Dr Jitender said on Sunday. The police chief's statement came in response to a query about the case against actor Allu Arjun. "Let us not talk about this. A lot of things have gone. The case is already under investigation. The court is also looking into various aspects of the case. It’s sub judice also," he said.
"Moreover, the law will take its own course. This is what I have to say. Nothing more," the DGP added. A 38-year-old woman was killed and her eight-year-old son was critically injured during the premiere of the movie at Sandhya Theatre which was attended by actor Allu Arjun. Allu Arjun, who is named accused number 11 in the case, was arrested on December 13. He was produced before a city court, which remanded him to 14-day judicial custody. The High Court granted him interim bail the same day. He was released from Chanchalguda Jail the next day. As the 14-day judicial remand period ended on December 27, the actor appeared before the Nampally Court virtually. The court adjourned the hearing in the stampede case to January 10. The court also adjourned the hearing on his regular bail petition to January 3.
