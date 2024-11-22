Vishwak Sen Apologises To Arijit Singh, Mechanic Rocky Actor Blames His Team For Demeaning Post

Vishwak Sen’s recent film Mechanic Rocky released in theatres today, ie, November 22, which is being received positively by the audience. The actor never shies away to view his opinion which sometimes has also landed him in trouble. He recently made comments on Arijit Singh for which he faced backlash from the netizens.

Vishwak Sen’s insensitive remark on Arijit Singh lands him trouble?

Vishwak Sen had participated in an Ask Rocky session with fans on X. A fan asked the actor if he would ever make Arijit Singh sing Telugu songs. He said, “Vaadu Paadniappudu”. Later the actor said, “Mistake from the team. Reply deleted. Sincere apologies”. This is not the first time the actor has been criticises for his language. He previously had even said an insulting statement for Hrithik Roshan.

File photo of Vishwak Sen and Arijit Singh | Source: IMDb

Vishwak Sen recently attended the 50-day celebration event of Devara at Sudarshan Theatre in Hyderabad. During this, Vishwak made a statement, “Even Hrithik Roshan will also be no match for Tarak Anna. Jr NTR Anna is going to rock by flexing muscles. So, be prepared to celebrate him in a massive way”. This statement of Vishwak received mixed reactions from fans and took to social media to express their opinion.

All about Vishwak Sen

Vishwak Sen predominantly works in Telugu cinema. He made his debut as an actor in 2017 with film Vellipomakey. He then made his debut as a director with 2019 film Falaknuma Das. Vishwak Sen will next be seen in Mechanic Rocky. The film also stars Meenakshi Chaudhary, Shraddha Srinath, Sunil and Naresh among others.