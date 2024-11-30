Top Advance Booking Of 2024: Will Pushpa 2 Beat Kalki 2898 AD, Devara, GOAT, Stree 2?

Pushpa 2 Advance Booking: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule is all set to hit the big screens on December 5. Probably the most-anticipated film of 2024, the Sukumar directorial is expected to take the box office by storm and break box office records left, right and center. In Hindi markets, the craze for the sequel is at an all-time high as it will compete with Bollywood's biggest opener and highest grosser this year - Stree 2.

Meanwhile, the full-fledged booking of Pushpa The Rule has opened across India. In Hindi, the film has quickly raced towards the ₹1 crore mark five days ahead of its release.

Peelings song poster from Pushpa 2 | Image: X

What are the top advance bookings for a 2024 release?

This year, South releases have dominated the advance bookings in India, with Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD leading from the front. The pan-India film also starring Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone, collected ₹55.11 from pre-sales in all languages in India. Devara, featuring Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor, came in at the second spot in advance bookings with a little over ₹38 crore in its kitty in pre-sales for its opening day. Vijay's GOAT came in at the third spot with ₹24.5 crore in advance bookings in India, with limited release in Hindi.

In Bollywood, Stree 2 collected the most in advance bookings in 2024. Released during the Independence Day weekend, the Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer horror comedy minted ₹23.36 crore. The next two spots are occupied by Diwali releases Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 (₹17.12 crore) and Singham Again (₹15.7 crore).

Pushpa 2 Hindi biz gets a flying start