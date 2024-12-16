Music, Film Fraternity Remembers 'Ustadji', 'Most Famous Indian Musician' Zakir Hussain

On the demise of Tabla Maestro Zakir Hussain, Singer Anup Jalota says, "Zakir Hussain was not only an Indian artist. He was an international artist. Whether the band was from Australia, China, Japan, England, America or Africa, he used to be heroes in every band. He became an artist of the whole world. He was an amazing man and very humble. He was two years older than me, so I used to touch his feet and as soon as I touched his feet, he used to touch my feet. It was his nature, he was a great man. I would like to say that such an artist will not come again."







