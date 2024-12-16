Published 07:59 IST, December 16th 2024
Music, Film Fraternity Remembers 'Ustadji', 'Most Famous Indian Musician' Zakir Hussain
Zakir Hussain died from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a lung disease, in a San Francisco hospital early Monday. He was 73. His last rites are expected to be held soon.
- Entertainment News
- 16 min read
Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain died at a hospital in San Francisco, his family said on Monday. Hussain died due to complications arising out of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, the family said in a statement. He was 73. As per PTI, He had been hospitalised for the last two weeks and was later taken to the ICU after his condition deteriorated. Bigwigs from the world of politics, sports, business and entertainment have mourned the demise of the Tabla maestro.
Live Blog
Zakir Hussain breathed his last at a San Francisco hospital at the age of 73. Hussain, who is regarded as the greatest tabla player of his generation, is survived by his wife, Antonia Minnecola and his daughters, Anisa Qureshi and Isabella Qureshi. Born on March 9, 1951, he is the son of legendary tabla master Ustad Alla Rakha. Apart from four Grammys, Hussain was the recipient of countless awards and honours, including Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan, Sangeet Natak Akademi Award, the USA's National Heritage Fellowship and Officier in France's Order of Arts and Letters.
- Listen to this article
14:36 IST, December 16th 2024
Anil Kapoor Remembers Zakir Hussain
Actor Anil Kapoor also took to his social media account to pen an emotional note on the demise of Zakir Hussain.
14:32 IST, December 16th 2024
Telangana Chief Minister Mourns The Demise Of Zakir Hussain
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy also paid tribute to Zakir Hussain. He wrote on X, "Deeply saddened by the loss of a true legend Ustad Zakir Hussain whose music will live on forever. His exceptional talent & remarkable contributions to arts will always be cherished."
14:19 IST, December 16th 2024
When Ustad Zakir Hussain's Daughter Penned A Loving Note For Him
On May 18 when Zakir Hussain won three Grammy awards in one night, his daughter took to her Instagram account to pen a long note of appreciation for her father.
14:17 IST, December 16th 2024
Gautam Adani Remembers Zakir Hussain
Industrialist Gautam Adani took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to share a monochrome photo of the late Tabla maestro and wrote, “The world has lost a rhythm it can never replace. Ustad Zakir Hussain, our maestro whose tabla beats will forever echo in the soul of India, leaves behind his inimitable form of timeless art. His legacy is an eternal taal, resonating through generations to come. RIP🙏🏽”
14:05 IST, December 16th 2024
Know All About Zakir Hussain's Family
Zakir Hussain married Antonia Minnecola in 1978. The couple are parents to two daughters - Anisa and Isabella Qureshi. The elder daughter Anisa is a UCLA graduate. She is a filmmaker. Isabella is studying dance in Manhattan.
Read more: Zakir Hussain Dies At 73: Meet Tabla Legend's Wife Antonia, Daughters Anisa, Isabella Qureshi
14:05 IST, December 16th 2024
Salim Merchant Mourns The Demise Of Zakir Hussain
On the demise of Tabla Maestro Zakir Hussain, renowned music composer-singer Salim Merchant told ANI, "Zakir Bhai was a father-figure to all of us in the music industry. He was our Guru, we learnt a lot from his music. But more than that, Zakir Bhai's quality of becoming a good human being and behaving politely with people has been very inspiring for me. Despite being such a tall personality, he had such simplicity. I am fortunate to have spent time with him. I will never be able to forget his laughter, his smile, his words. I will always remember him..."
13:21 IST, December 16th 2024
Legendary Frame! Throwback Photo Of Zakir Hussain With Lata Mangeshkar
Throwback photos of Zakir Hussain with other legends from the world of music have been circulating online. In one of the photos, the Tabla maestro can be seen with legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar.
13:21 IST, December 16th 2024
Zakir Hussain Was An International Artist: Anup Jalota
On the demise of Tabla Maestro Zakir Hussain, Singer Anup Jalota says, "Zakir Hussain was not only an Indian artist. He was an international artist. Whether the band was from Australia, China, Japan, England, America or Africa, he used to be heroes in every band. He became an artist of the whole world. He was an amazing man and very humble. He was two years older than me, so I used to touch his feet and as soon as I touched his feet, he used to touch my feet. It was his nature, he was a great man. I would like to say that such an artist will not come again."
13:14 IST, December 16th 2024
Yuvraj Singh Remembers Zakir Hussain
On Zakir Hussain's demise, cricketer Yuvraj Singh wrote, “Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Ustad Zakir Hussain sahab. A true maestro whose rhythms transcended borders and touched every soul. His music will remain eternal, inspiring generations to come. Heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. Om Shanti”
12:13 IST, December 16th 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Mourns Demise Of Zakir Hussain
The Prime Minister took to his official X (formerly Twitter) account to write, "Deeply saddened by the passing of the legendary tabla maestro, Ustad Zakir Hussain Ji. He will be remembered as a true genius who revolutionized the world of Indian classical music. He also brought the tabla to the global stage, captivating millions with his unparalleled rhythm. Through this, he seamlessly blended Indian classical traditions with global music, thus becoming an icon of cultural unity. His iconic performances and soulful compositions will contribute to inspire generations of musicians and music lovers alike. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and the global music community."
12:01 IST, December 16th 2024
Zakir Hussain Has Brought Glory To The Country: Rajnath Singh
On the demise of Zakir Hussain, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh shared, "Zakir Hussain has brought glory to the country in the field of music and it is very sad that he is no more among us...I pay tribute to him."
11:57 IST, December 16th 2024
Sobhita Dhulipala Remembers Zakir Hussain
Actress Sobhita Dhulipala penned a note for Zakir Hussain on the day of his passing. She mentioned having shared screen withe the Tabla legend in the film Monkey Man.
11:45 IST, December 16th 2024
Zakir Bhai Was An Inspiration: AR Rahman Remembers Tabla Maestro
AR Rahman took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to pen a note on the demise of Zakir Hussain. He wrote, “Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un. Zakir Bhai was an inspiration, a towering personality who elevated the tabla to global acclaim 🌟🌍. His loss is immeasurable for all of us. I regret not being able to collaborate with him as much as we did decades ago, though we had planned an album together 🎶. You shall be truly missed. May his family and his countless students worldwide find the strength to bear this immense loss."
11:34 IST, December 16th 2024
Rest In Peace Ustad Ji: Sachin Tendulkar's Emotional Tribute For Zakir Hussain
Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar penned an emotional tribute for the Tabla maestro. He wrote, "The curtains have fallen, but the beats will continue to echo in our hearts forever. If his hands delivered the rhythms, his smiling face and humble persona conveyed a melody - always respectful to everyone around him, putting them at ease. Rest in peace, Ustad Zakir Hussain ji. We were fortunate to witness your magic. Your music knew no boundaries, and your loss is deeply felt by music lovers worldwide."
11:25 IST, December 16th 2024
DYK Zakir Hussain's First Concert Was In The USA At The Age Of 11
Zakir Hussain was all of 11 years old when he performed a live concert for the first time. His maiden concert was in the United States Of America. After this, he launched his first album 'Living in the Material World' in the year 1973.
11:18 IST, December 16th 2024
He Was The 'Adipurush' In Indian Classical Music: BJP MP Dinesh Sharma
BJP MP Dinesh Sharma spoke to ANi about the passing away of Zakir Hussain. He shared, "Zakir Hussain was a great musician and he was the 'Adipurush' in the classical music of India...I pray to God that may his soul rest in peace."
10:47 IST, December 16th 2024
India Has Lost Its Cultural Rhythm Keeper: Randeep Hooda
Actor Randeep Hooda paid tribute to Zakir Hussain on social media and wrote, “India has lost its cultural rhythm keeper 😢 Rest in peace maestro”
10:35 IST, December 16th 2024
About Zakir Hussain-Antonia Minnecola's Love Story
Zakir Hussain tied the knot with Kathak dancer Antonia Minnecola in 1978. The couple got married after dating for eight years. The music legend's mother was not happy with the relationship and did not approve of the marriage initially.
Read more: DYK Zakir Hussain Tied The Knot With Kathak Dancer Antonia Minnecola Against His Mother's Wish
10:22 IST, December 16th 2024
Karnataka CM Remembers Zakir Hussain
The Chief Minister of Karnataka Siddaramaiah paid his tribute to the Tabla maestro and wrote, "Deeply saddened by the passing of Tabla Maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain, a true legend whose rhythms transcended borders and united hearts. His contribution to Indian classical music and global art is unparalleled. May his soul rest in peace. Heartfelt condolences to his family and admirers."
10:21 IST, December 16th 2024
Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan Mourns Zakir Hussain's Demise
Ace cricketer Shikhar Dhawan wrote on X, “The world has lost a true gem today. Ustad Zakir Hussain’s legacy will live on forever. Rest in peace, Sir. 🙏”
10:23 IST, December 16th 2024
Malayalam Actor Mohanlal Remembers Zakir Hussain
Popular Malayalam actor Mohanlal shared a photo of Zakir Hussain and wrote on X, “Ustad Zakir Hussain’s passing leaves an irreplaceable void in the world of music. His rhythms united hearts across borders. My deepest condolences to his family and admirers.”
10:02 IST, December 16th 2024
Monumental Loss To India: Sunny Deol On Zakir Hussain's Death
Sunny Deol took to his Instagram account to share a photo of the Tabla Maestro and pen a note on his demise.
09:51 IST, December 16th 2024
Indian Entrepreneur And Politician Rajeev Chandrasekhar Condoles Hussain's Loss
Rajeev Chandrasekhar also penned a note for Zakir Hussain's demise. He wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Deeply saddened by the passing of #UstadZakirHussain. He redefined art of tabla and brought it in focus, in both Indian classical and world music. His legacy will live on forever. My deepest condolences to his family and friends.”
09:23 IST, December 16th 2024
Zakir Had Rhythm In His Bones: Sadhguru
Spiritual Guru Sadhguru also mourned the loss of Zakir Hussain. Sharing a photo of the Tabla Maestro he wrote, “From the fantastic times of fusion in Shakti, Zakir had rhythm in his bones, love for his art in his heart and brought joy to millions across the world. He will always be remembered with love, pride and gratitude for his Devotion to his Art. Deepest condolences & Blessings to all bereaved by his passing."
09:21 IST, December 16th 2024
Manish Sisodia Condoles Zakir Hussain's Death
Member of Delhi Legislative Assembly Manish Sisodia penned a note for Zakir Hussain on his demise.
09:12 IST, December 16th 2024
A Very Sad Day: Amitabh Bachchan Mourns Loss Of Zakir Hussain
Veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan penned a note for Zakir Hussain and wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “T 5224 - .. a very sad day”. The actor made the post late at night and did not mention any other details.
09:01 IST, December 16th 2024
Akshay Kumar Pens A Note For Zakir Hussain
Actor Akshay Kumar condoled the death of Zakir Hussain and wrote, “Very pained to know about the sad demise of Ustad Zakir Hussain Saab. He was truly a treasure for our country’s musical heritage. Om Shanti 🙏”
08:58 IST, December 16th 2024
You Made India Richer: Kangana Ranaut
The actress took to her social media account to pen a note for Zakir Hussain and mourn his passing.
08:56 IST, December 16th 2024
Zakir Hussain's Awards and Accolades
Apart from four Grammys, Hussain was the recipient of countless awards and honours, including Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan, Sangeet Natak Akademi Award, the USA's National Heritage Fellowship and Officier in France's Order of Arts and Letters.
08:44 IST, December 16th 2024
When Hussain's 'Wah Ustad' Became Household Phrase
In 1988, Hussain became a household name as the face of the Taj Mahal Tea brand. In a 33-second TV commercial, the ustad was shown immersed in his tabla riyaaz, only to later sip on a cup of Taj tea. The voiceover, by the famous Harish Bhimani, would then compliment Hussain's skills saying "Wah Ustad, wah!". To which, the percussionist would reply: "Arre huzoor, wah Taj boliye!" That “Wah Taj” became an oft-used buzzword for many an occasion, and still remembered all these years later.
08:42 IST, December 16th 2024
Left Too Soon: Kamal Haasan Pays Tribute To Hussain
Actor turned politician Kamal Haasan took to his X account to pen a note for the Tabla Maestro. He wrote, "Zakir Bhai ! He left too soon. Yet we are grateful for the times he gave us and what he left behind in the form of his art.
Goodbye and Thank you."
08:40 IST, December 16th 2024
Visuals From Zakir Hussain's Mumbai Residence
Visuals from the Tabla Maestro's residence in Mumbai are going viral. Zakir Hussain and his family were in the USA at the time of his death.
08:16 IST, December 16th 2024
Kareena Kapoor Remembers 'Maestro Forever' Zakir Hussain
Sharing a photo of the Tabla legend shaking hands with her father Randhir Kapoor, Kareena wrote, “Maestro, Forever”.
08:11 IST, December 16th 2024
Anupam Kher Remembers Zakir Hussain
Taking to X (formerly Twitter) actor Anupam Kher shared a video of Zakir Hussain and wrote in Hindi, “I don't know how long my heart will remain sad! I don't know how long my voice will remain silent!! Goodbye my friend. You have left this world! You will remain in our memories for centuries! You too... your talent too... and your childlike smile that touches the depths of our hearts!! 💔💔💔#ZakirHussain #Tabla #Greatest”
08:10 IST, December 16th 2024
The Rhythm Of India Paused Today: Anand Mahindra
Anand Mahindra took to his social media account to share a video of Zakir Hussain with the message, "The rhythm of India paused today…In tribute."
08:09 IST, December 16th 2024
Kerala CM Remembers Zakir Hussain
Kerela Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan wrote on X, "Ustad Zakir Hussain was instrumental in popularising Indian music across the globe, serving as a beacon of India’s rich musical heritage. A true custodian of classical traditions, his contributions to the arts remain unparalleled. His passing is a monumental loss to culture and humanity. Heartfelt condolences to his loved ones."
07:58 IST, December 16th 2024
Zakir Hussain Family Members
Zakir Hussain is survived by his wife, Antonia Minnecola and his daughters, Anisa Qureshi and Isabella Qureshi. Born on March 9, 1951, he is the son of legendary tabla master Ustad Alla Rakha.
07:57 IST, December 16th 2024
Zakir Hussain Death Cause
The 73-year-old tabla maestro passed away due to lung-related ailments. He had been hospitalised for the last two weeks and was later taken to the ICU after his condition deteriorated. Hussain died due to complications arising out of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, the family said in a statement.
07:55 IST, December 16th 2024
Zakir Hussain Dies At 73
The music legend breathed his last at a San Francisco hospital at the age of 73.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 16:43 IST, December 16th 2024