VIRAL | Fan Misses Out On Coldplay Mumbai Concert Despite Having Tickets, Blames Domestic Help

Coldplay performed in Mumbai on Sunday night, attracting a huge crowd to their day-two concert at DY Patil Stadium. Several celebrities, including singers, actors, and influencers, joined fans to enjoy the nighty-night stars. However, one incident caught everyone's attention: a fan missed the concert despite purchasing tickets because her house help had accidentally thrown them away.

Fan Misses Coldplay concert After housemaid throws tickets in the garbage

Prachi Singh, a content creator on Instagram, revealed that she missed the Coldplay concert because her tickets were discarded. She explained to her followers that her maid admitted to throwing away the tickets, which had been left on the dining table. However, some netizens have different theories about the incident.

In the reel Singh posted, sanitation workers were seen searching a garbage truck and bins under her guidance. Despite their efforts, the tickets remained missing.

Singh shared online that she had purchased two tickets for the Coldplay concert at Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium on January 19. Unfortunately, she couldn't attend because her maid reportedly threw the tickets in the trash.

"Yesterday, we got two Coldplay tickets, and they were kept in a wrapper on the dining table... our maid said ki woh toh safai mai phek diye (tickets were thrown during cleaning)," she wrote. "It’s ok guysss aaj kismat mai nahi tha jaana (It wasn't in destiny)," she added.

Netizens can’t stop guffawing after Prachi’s ticket mishap