Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
Besan laddoo

Published 21:03 IST, January 30th 2025

Besan Sweets You Must Try

Besan Chakki, also known as Besan Katli or Besan Khandli, is a popular sweet from the Indian subcontinent made with gram flour, condensed milk, and sugar.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk

1/7:

Besan Ladoo or Besan ke Laddu is a popular Indian sweet made during festivals. These are round sweet balls made with gram flour, besan, powdered sugar and clarified butter (ghee).


 

/ Image: Freepik

2/7:

To make traditional Indian magas, roast besan in ghee, cook with milk, add sugar and spices, set in a pan, and cut into square pieces after 6-8 hours or overnight.

/ Image: Freepik

3/7:

Mohanthal is a traditional Indian sweet made from besan, ghee, and sugar, often flavored with spices and nuts, commonly served during festivals like Diwali and Janmashtami.

/ Image: Freepik

4/7:

Mysore pak is a rich Indian sweet from Karnataka, made with generous amounts of ghee, sugar, gram flour, and cardamom, having a dense and buttery texture.

/ Image: freepik

5/7:

Soan Papdi is a sweet Indian dessert made from gram flour, ghee, and sugar, characterized by its flaky and crumbly texture, often flavored with cardamom.

/ Image: Freepik

6/7:

Boondi Laddu is a sweet Indian dessert made from fried gram flour droplets soaked in sugar syrup, mixed with seeds and spices, forming a soft, smooth, and melt-in-the-mouth treat.

/ Image: Freepik

7/7:

Besan ka Sheera is a sweet, nutty-flavored Indian beverage made with gram flour, ghee, milk, sugar, and spices like turmeric and cardamom.

/ Image: Freepik

Updated 21:03 IST, January 30th 2025

Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: