Published 21:03 IST, January 30th 2025
Besan Sweets You Must Try
Besan Chakki, also known as Besan Katli or Besan Khandli, is a popular sweet from the Indian subcontinent made with gram flour, condensed milk, and sugar.
1/7:
Besan Ladoo or Besan ke Laddu is a popular Indian sweet made during festivals. These are round sweet balls made with gram flour, besan, powdered sugar and clarified butter (ghee).
/ Image: Freepik
2/7:
To make traditional Indian magas, roast besan in ghee, cook with milk, add sugar and spices, set in a pan, and cut into square pieces after 6-8 hours or overnight./ Image: Freepik
3/7:
Mohanthal is a traditional Indian sweet made from besan, ghee, and sugar, often flavored with spices and nuts, commonly served during festivals like Diwali and Janmashtami./ Image: Freepik
4/7:
Mysore pak is a rich Indian sweet from Karnataka, made with generous amounts of ghee, sugar, gram flour, and cardamom, having a dense and buttery texture./ Image: freepik
5/7:
Soan Papdi is a sweet Indian dessert made from gram flour, ghee, and sugar, characterized by its flaky and crumbly texture, often flavored with cardamom./ Image: Freepik
6/7:
Boondi Laddu is a sweet Indian dessert made from fried gram flour droplets soaked in sugar syrup, mixed with seeds and spices, forming a soft, smooth, and melt-in-the-mouth treat./ Image: Freepik
7/7:
Besan ka Sheera is a sweet, nutty-flavored Indian beverage made with gram flour, ghee, milk, sugar, and spices like turmeric and cardamom./ Image: Freepik
