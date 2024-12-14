Published 20:36 IST, December 14th 2024
From Vintage Elegance To Royal Charm; What Celebs Wore At Raj Kapoor's 100-Year Celebration
Organized by PVR INOX Limited and the Film Heritage Foundation, the first day of the three-day Raj Kapoor Film Festival turned out to be a star-studded affair.
Embracing a vintage vibe for the event, Alia showed up in a classic off-white silk saree with floral prints by Sabyasachi./ Image: Instagram
Rekha appeared on the red carpet wearing a regal gold-tone saree making her fan base go gaga for her fashion choice./ Image: Instagram
Kareena Kapoor Khan arrives in a designer Iqbal Hussain salwar suit embracing royalty and exuding elegance./ Image: Instagram
Neetu Kapoor arrives in a grey-hued salwar kurta, along with her daughter Riddhima Kapoor who chose to wear a gold-tone matching outfit for Raj Kapoor's 100 year celebration./ Image: Instagram
The queen of the 90s, Karisma Kapoor kept his overall ensemble simple yet chic in a Sabyasachi creation./ Image: Instagram
Updated 20:44 IST, December 14th 2024