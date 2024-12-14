From Vintage Elegance To Royal Charm; What Celebs Wore At Raj Kapoor's 100-Year Celebration

Search icon
Published 20:36 IST, December 14th 2024

Organized by PVR INOX Limited and the Film Heritage Foundation, the first day of the three-day Raj Kapoor Film Festival turned out to be a star-studded affair.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk

1/5:

Embracing a vintage vibe for the event, Alia showed up in a classic off-white silk saree with floral prints by Sabyasachi. 

/ Image: Instagram

2/5:

Rekha appeared on the red carpet wearing a regal gold-tone saree making her fan base go gaga for her fashion choice.

/ Image: Instagram

3/5:

Kareena Kapoor Khan arrives in a designer Iqbal Hussain salwar suit embracing royalty and exuding elegance.

/ Image: Instagram

4/5:

Neetu Kapoor arrives in a grey-hued salwar kurta, along with her daughter Riddhima Kapoor who chose to wear a gold-tone matching outfit for Raj Kapoor's 100 year celebration.

/ Image: Instagram

5/5:

The queen of the 90s, Karisma Kapoor kept his overall ensemble simple yet chic in a Sabyasachi creation. 

/ Image: Instagram

Updated 20:44 IST, December 14th 2024

