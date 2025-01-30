Search icon
Published 21:19 IST, January 30th 2025

Valentine Day 2025: Celebrity-Inspired Red Outfits

Inspired by Bollywood's top fashionistas, here are handpicked red dresses to spice up romance and make your Valentine's Day unforgettable.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk

1/7:

Shraddha looks stunning in a thigh high slit red dress, aesthetically appealing look that's perfect to try.

/ Image: Instagram

2/7:

Alia Bhatt stuns in a unique glossy floral patterned red criss-cross outfit, making it a must-try fashion inspiration.

/ Image: Instagram

3/7:

Priyanka Chopra exudes elegance in a crimson red blouse with a dull red pencil skirt. She completed with minimal makeup and a chic red clutch.

/ Image: Instagram

4/7:

Sara Ali Khan stuns in a bold bodycon dress with statement shoulders and a deep V-neckline, paired with neutral makeup and a pop of red lips.

/ Image: Instagram

5/7:

Urvashi Rautela dazzles in a stunning off-shoulder, sequinned red dress that exudes glamour and sophistication.

/ Image: Instagram

6/7:

Kareena Kapoor Khan stuns in a luxurious red chiffon gown with an off-shoulder neckline, bodycon fit, and thigh-high slit. 

/ Image: Instagram

7/7:

Katrina Kaif sizzles in a bold red outfit that showcases her stunning style and elegance.

/ Image: Instagram

Updated 21:19 IST, January 30th 2025

