Published 21:19 IST, January 30th 2025
Valentine Day 2025: Celebrity-Inspired Red Outfits
Inspired by Bollywood's top fashionistas, here are handpicked red dresses to spice up romance and make your Valentine's Day unforgettable.
Shraddha looks stunning in a thigh high slit red dress, aesthetically appealing look that's perfect to try./ Image: Instagram
Alia Bhatt stuns in a unique glossy floral patterned red criss-cross outfit, making it a must-try fashion inspiration./ Image: Instagram
Priyanka Chopra exudes elegance in a crimson red blouse with a dull red pencil skirt. She completed with minimal makeup and a chic red clutch./ Image: Instagram
Sara Ali Khan stuns in a bold bodycon dress with statement shoulders and a deep V-neckline, paired with neutral makeup and a pop of red lips./ Image: Instagram
Urvashi Rautela dazzles in a stunning off-shoulder, sequinned red dress that exudes glamour and sophistication./ Image: Instagram
Kareena Kapoor Khan stuns in a luxurious red chiffon gown with an off-shoulder neckline, bodycon fit, and thigh-high slit./ Image: Instagram
Katrina Kaif sizzles in a bold red outfit that showcases her stunning style and elegance./ Image: Instagram
Updated 21:19 IST, January 30th 2025