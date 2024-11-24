Published 15:06 IST, November 24th 2024
Is Cristiano Ronaldo Really Leaving Al-Nassr to Join Fenerbahçe?
Cristiano Ronaldo's contract with Al-Nassr ends in summer 2025, and as of now it has not been renewed yet. There are a lot of rumours regarding his next move.
A potential reunion between José Mourinho and Cristiano Ronaldo at Fenerbahçe is generating excitement on social media and in the sports news landscape.
Fenerbahçe aims to sign Cristiano Ronaldo, with club director Mário Blanco initiating discussions with Ronaldo’s agent, Jorge Mendes./ Image: AP
Mourinho has personally reached out to Ronaldo, exploring his interest in leaving Al-Nassr to play under him once again./ Image: AP
Their former collaboration at Real Madrid from 2010 to 2013 is seen as a crucial factor in these negotiations./ Image: AP
One significant obstacle in this potential transfer is Ronaldo's substantial salary of approximately €222 million annually at Al-Nassr./ Image: fatemehamami/Instagram
Fenerbahçe may need external sponsorships or a possible pay cut from Ronaldo to successfully finalize the deal.
Fans are rallying behind a social media campaign titled "Come to Fenerbahçe," emphasizing Ronaldo's status as a potential hero in Istanbul./ Image: AP
Mourinho’s esteemed career adds allure to the move, having previously achieved notable success alongside Ronaldo at Real Madrid./ Image: AP Photo
A partnership with Ronaldo could elevate Fenerbahçe’s profile in global football and enhance Mourinho’s reputation as a top coach./ Image: AlNassrFC_EN/X
