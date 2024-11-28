Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
Lionel Messi

Published 14:35 IST, November 28th 2024

Will Lionel Messi Leave Inter Miami At the End Of The Season?

Lionel Messi's contract with Inter Miami is ending next year, and there is major speculation about his future. Get hold of the latest reports on the star.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk

1/10:

Argentine journalist Gaston Edul reports that Lionel Messi and Inter Miami are considering a contract extension.  
 

/ Image: AP

2/10:

This extension could allow Messi to remain with the MLS team for at least one more season.  

/ Image: AP

3/10:

Recently, Luis Suarez extended his contract with Inter Miami through the 2025 MLS season.  

/ Image: AP

4/10:

Messi, 37, joined Inter Miami in the summer of 2023, with his current deal expiring in 2025.  

/ Image: AP

5/10:

Since joining, Messi has elevated the team's performance, leading them to their first trophy, the Leagues Cup.  

/ Image: AP

6/10:

He also helped Miami secure the Supporters' Shield this year by finishing first in the MLS regular-season points table.  
 

/ Image: AP

7/10:

Although Miami was eliminated by Atlanta United in the MLS Cup Playoffs, Messi's impact is significant.  
 

/ Image: AP

8/10:

He stands as the club's all-time top goalscorer, netting 34 goals in 39 matches.  

/ Image: AP

9/10:

With his contract nearing its end next summer, there is speculation about Messi's future with the team.  

/ Image: AP

10/10:

However, there are ongoing discussions regarding a potential renewal beyond 2025, aiming for a contract through the 2026 FIFA World Cup.  
 

/ Image: AP

Updated 14:35 IST, November 28th 2024

Recommended

Kuwait Bestows Mubarak Al-Kabeer Order On PM Modi | LIVE
India News
CID 2 X Review: Are ACP Pradyuman, Abhijeet, Daya As Good As Before?
Entertainment News
Ex-NASA Astronaut Describes Close Call With ‘2 Metallic Spherical’ UFOs
Science News
Kerala AKSHAYA AK-682 Lottery Sunday Lucky Draw OUT- Check Winners
Info
We Settled 40,000 People from Bru-Reang Community in Tripura: Amit Shah
India News
PM Modi Receives Guard of Honour in Kuwait, to Meet Crown Prince Today
India News
Manchester United vs Bournemouth LIVE Streaming: How To Watch EPL Live?
SportFit
Oppn Leaders Misleading Country: Union Min Naidu on Ambedkar Row
India News
'It is Anti-National': BJP Slams Digvijaya Singh's Remarks on PM
India News
Mohammedan SC vs Kerala Blasters LIVE Streaming: How To Watch ISL Live?
SportFit

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.