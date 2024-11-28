Will Lionel Messi Leave Inter Miami At the End Of The Season?

1/10:

Argentine journalist Gaston Edul reports that Lionel Messi and Inter Miami are considering a contract extension.



This extension could allow Messi to remain with the MLS team for at least one more season.

Recently, Luis Suarez extended his contract with Inter Miami through the 2025 MLS season.

Messi, 37, joined Inter Miami in the summer of 2023, with his current deal expiring in 2025.

Since joining, Messi has elevated the team's performance, leading them to their first trophy, the Leagues Cup.

He also helped Miami secure the Supporters' Shield this year by finishing first in the MLS regular-season points table.



Although Miami was eliminated by Atlanta United in the MLS Cup Playoffs, Messi's impact is significant.



He stands as the club's all-time top goalscorer, netting 34 goals in 39 matches.

With his contract nearing its end next summer, there is speculation about Messi's future with the team.

However, there are ongoing discussions regarding a potential renewal beyond 2025, aiming for a contract through the 2026 FIFA World Cup.



