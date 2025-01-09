Published 22:52 IST, January 9th 2025
Satellite Photos Show Impact of Disastrous Wildfires In Los Angeles History
Satellite photos show how Los Angeles, California are burning down as major wildfires rages through and firefighters struggle.
- Galleries
- 1 min read
1/6: This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows burning and destroyed houses from the Eaton Fire near Marathon Road, Wednesday, Jan 8, 2025, in Altadena, California / Image: AP
2/6: This infrared satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows burned structures and active fire burning from the Palisades Fire in Tuna Canyon Wednesday, Jan 8, 2025, in Los Angeles. / Image: AP
3/6: This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows homes and businesses before the Palisades Fire, along Pacific Coast Highway and Tuna Canyon, Oct 20, 2024, in Los Angeles. / Image: AP
4/6: Satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows the Eaton Fire burning in and near Altadena, California, Wednesday, Jan 8, 2025. / Image: AP
5/6: Satellite image taken by Planet Labs PBC, shows the smoke of Palisades Fire is seen over Los Angeles, California on Jan 8, 2025. / Image: AP
6/6: Satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows buildings near Marathon Road before the Eaton Fire, Wednesday, Jan 8, 2025, in Altadena, California. / Image: AP
