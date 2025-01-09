Satellite Photos Show Impact of Disastrous Wildfires In Los Angeles History

1/6: This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows burning and destroyed houses from the Eaton Fire near Marathon Road, Wednesday, Jan 8, 2025, in Altadena, California / Image: AP

2/6: This infrared satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows burned structures and active fire burning from the Palisades Fire in Tuna Canyon Wednesday, Jan 8, 2025, in Los Angeles. / Image: AP

3/6: This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows homes and businesses before the Palisades Fire, along Pacific Coast Highway and Tuna Canyon, Oct 20, 2024, in Los Angeles. / Image: AP

4/6: Satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows the Eaton Fire burning in and near Altadena, California, Wednesday, Jan 8, 2025. / Image: AP

5/6: Satellite image taken by Planet Labs PBC, shows the smoke of Palisades Fire is seen over Los Angeles, California on Jan 8, 2025. / Image: AP

6/6: Satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows buildings near Marathon Road before the Eaton Fire, Wednesday, Jan 8, 2025, in Altadena, California. / Image: AP